Kenny Tancredi aka Blue622 Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 30

Kenny Tancredi aka Blue622, a popular Twitch streamer, died “unexpectedly” on July 4 in Budd Lake, New Jersey. Tancredi turned 30 on June 22.

According to Tancredi’s obituary, he worked as a network engineer and “had a natural affiliation with anything technology related.” The tribute goes on to describe Tancredi turning his passion for gaming into an entrepreneurial activity. At the time of his death, Tancredi had more than 45,000 followers on Twitch. Tancredi went by the moniker Blue622 on the platform. In addition to technology and gaming, Tancredi was passionate about animals, water sports and snowboarding. Tancredi was also passionate about “making everyone laugh.”

One sentence in the obituary reads, “Kenny conquered many challenges through his short life, but could not conquer all – even though he gave it a good fight.” Tancredi is survived by his mother, step-sister, stepbrother “as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.” Tancredi’s funeral will be held on July 13.

1. Tancredi Studied at Anthem Institute

Tancredi studied computer and networking at the Anthem Institute in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to his Facebook page. Tancredi graduated from the school in 2014.

In his About section, Tancredi listed his favorite quote as a line from the 2001 Johnny Depp movie, Blow. The quote reads:

Jesus Christ. How irreparably changed my life has become. It’s always the last day of summer and I’ve been left out in the cold with no door to get back in. I’ll grant you I’ve had more than my share of poignant moments. Life passes most people by while they’re making grand plans for it. Throughout my lifetime, I’ve left pieces of my heart here and there. And now, there’s almost not enough to stay alive. But I force a smile, knowing that my ambition far exceeded my talent. There are no more white horses or pretty ladies at my door.

2. Tancredi’s Final Tweet Saw Him Pay Tribute to Twitch Streamer Reckful

Twitch Streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein Dead at 31Twitch streamer Byron Bernstein, who went by the name ‘Reckful,’ died on Thursday, according to reports. The news broke after he posted a series of tweets about his mental health, and after he seemingly proposed to an ex-girlfriend. Now, tributes are pouring in from the esports community. 2020-07-03T00:34:37Z

On his Twitter page, Tancredi said that he was a partnered Twitch streamer and a “dank memer.” Tancredi’s final tweet saw him pay tribute to fellow Twitch stream Byron Bernstein aka Reckful. Bernstein died as a result of suicide on July 2. He was 31 years old.

Tancredi tweeted, “Just heard the news about Reckful… He was an amazing person with a huge heart and will be missed. If you’re feeling down, please reach out for help. If you think nobody cares about you, just know that I do. DM’s always open.”

3. Tancredi Was Last Active on Twitch on July 1





Tancredi last live-streamed on Twitch on July 1, according to his profile. Tancredi was a Grand Theft Auto streamer. In addition to Blue622, Tancredi also went by the moniker Boe Jangles. Tancredi’s final video was titled, “Boe returns to take over the city.”

4. Tancredi Said That He Got Hooked on Gaming via His Super Nintendo

0 to 100 real quick – best Mercy NAAfter being undefeated in every overwatch game we finally had some competition, it was tied 1-1 and they got to 99% before we managed to take the point. Never give up, never surrender. HLTV confirmed I'm the best Mercy NA :) — Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/blue_tw1tch 2016-05-26T00:30:20Z

Tancredi wrote in his bio section on his Twitch page that he began his gaming life by playing the Super Nintendo and became “hooked.” Tancredi said that enjoys playing a first-person shooter and “skill-based games.” He lists his primary games as Grand Theft Auto, Apex and Counter-Strike: Global Games.

In February 2020, Tancredi received a temporary ban by Twitch admins after he broadcasting on the site while admitting he was drunk.

5. Tancredi’s Twitch Colleagues & Fans Are Paying Tribute to Him on Social Media

As news of Tancredi’s death spread, his fellow Twitch streamers as well fans have taken to Twitter to pay their respects. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

Life is too short and for some its shorter than expected. May @blue622 rest in peace. Kenny aka Boe Jangles had a direct impact on a lot of peoples lives in the GTA 5 Community. 2020 has been a real rough year. — Garrett (@JoblessGarrett) July 7, 2020

RIP to a legend and a homie @blue622 . This man is literally the reason why I RP. He brought @summit1g into the NP world and a lot of people like myself and others followed. You guys literally wouldn't even know me.

Miss you brother <3 — Jimmy Tulip (@JimmyTuulip) July 7, 2020

Rest in peace buddy. I was so happy to see you back on the server a couple of weeks ago, it really made my day. I could always hear you smile through any situation you were in. @blue622 — Snow (@uhSnoww) July 7, 2020

One of my fav rp memories was with @blue622 and pranking the cops. Rest in peace my dude. Lost another good one. — GenG Ava (@AvaGG) July 7, 2020

Rest in peace @blue622 He was a great guy and will forever be missed. This year keeps on getting worst man. — Saab (@SSaab45) July 7, 2020

I… can’t believe you’re gone… I remember you stayed up for a while on NoPixel and we had talked for hours. I will never forget when you had fallen asleep right before the races began out of the original Tuner Shop. You were an amazing person. Rest in Peace @blue622. pic.twitter.com/dyOO2Dn2zy — Bear 🐻💙 (@Acaibear) July 7, 2020

I didn’t think it’d hit me this hard but hearing about @blue622 passing away fucking broke me. He was such a kind hearted dude who just wanted to have a good time and share that joy. I’m glad I got to play with you for a bit when you returned. You’ll be missed dearly by many. — Vader (@VaderRP) July 8, 2020

Its just about last week when we were talking about shit on discord.. can’t believe it still. Rest in peace @blue622 You were an amazing dude and you will be missed. Bo Jangles 😞😞 Rest in peace brother. Rest in peace. — Pssychotic (@its_pssychotic) July 7, 2020

Rest in peace @blue622 one of the most welcoming people I met when joining NoPixel. Thanks for all the memories and hope you found peace. — Alan Widmann (@hotted89) July 7, 2020

