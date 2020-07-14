Meechie Hoe Dead: Sketch Comedian Shot & Killed in Philadelphia

Sketch comedian Meechie Hoe was shot and killed on Monday night, July 13, in Philadelphia, his brother confirmed on Tuesday morning. His brother shared a news article about the homicide on Facebook. Although Meechie’s identity isn’t revealed in the news article, his brother confirmed in the comments that it was about him. The comedian was 25 years old.

Heavy reached out to the Philadelphia police department for more information about that shooting. They said in an emailed statement that they responded to a report of a person shot around 11:25 p.m. near 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney area of Philadelphia. They found “a 25 year old male victim in the passenger seat of a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into a traffic control device. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced at 11:34 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Temple University Hospital by Medic personnel with a minor injury to his arm.”

According to an ABC6 article about the same incident, police said someone walked up to the car when it was stopped at a red light and opened fire. The driver then drove about 100 feet before hitting a pole and coming to a stop. No arrests have been made and police have not recovered a weapon at this time, Heavy learned. An investigation is ongoing.

Meechie Was a Philadelphia Comedian Who Became Popular For His Viral Sketches

Meechie hoe 2017-09-04T14:47:35Z

Meechie was a Philadelphia comedian who became famous for his sketches and prank videos. Many of his fans shared some of their favorite scenes on Twitter after news of his apparent passing broke.

Meechie was also infamously accused by Sundy Carter, a former star of Basketball Wives, of leaking a sexually explicit video of the two of them together. She claimed he drugged her and took advantage of her and filmed the encounter without her consent. Meechie later appeared on Paris Nicole’s radio show on Boom 103.9 Philadelphia to explain what he claims happened.

Tributes Poured in on Social Media As People Shared the News of Meechie’s Apparent Death

Woke up to REST IN PEACE MEECHIE got damn dawg RIP MEECHIE streets is crazy man got damn got damn 🌟 PHILLY LEGEND — William (@PhillyWill11) July 14, 2020

Rapper Meek Mill wrote, “They killed Meechie hoe that’s Brazy!”

Really didn’t expect to wake up to this 😢 been my bro since pre-school. Teachers always said u were a class clown & u took that , went viral & made the world laugh. U just wished me a happy birthday & now you’re gone. This one hurt me 💔 R.I.P. Meechie Hoe pic.twitter.com/XoHCxIMYcj — Follow my IG: @Drie_215 🙏🏽🇯🇲 (@Drie_215) July 14, 2020

One of Meechie’s friends posted: “Really didn’t expect to wake up to this Crying face been my bro since pre-school. Teachers always said u were a class clown & u took that , went viral & made the world laugh. U just wished me a happy birthday & now you’re gone. This one hurt me Broken heart R.I.P. Meechie Hoe.”

One Twitter user, who identified themselves as a family member, wrote: “To y’all Meechie was Mr. 1000 jobs but to us he was family! At every event for a plate and a drink to bid. We love you man. Hug Grandma and Uncle Roni for us. Philly y’all wack for this.”

One person wrote: “I’m really f**ked up too hear The Doctor say Unfortunately Your LIL bro didn’t make it Fly HIGH MEECHIE.” Another added: “I remember I was in Wendys with Meechie yo when I say he had me in there rolling i mean that. All he did was bid #Mr1000Jobs. May he Rest In Peace. These streets don’t love nobody.”

Someone said, “what did Meechie do so bad that y’all killed him. I’m really shocked rn cuz all he ever did was play around to much and make ppl smile and laugh. If you was having a bad day and seen him you definitely gone be in a better mood.” Another Twitter user said: “Loss for words. #RIP Meechie the man from philly with 100 different uniforms and thee ultimate troll! You will be missed.”

