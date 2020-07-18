Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Michael Madigan, the House speaker of Illinois’ state government and one of the state’s longest-serving legislators, has been implicated in a federal criminal indictment that involves a company that has been charged with bribery.

The criminal indictment handed down only name “ComEd,” not Madigan. According to a local Chicago CBS station, the 78-year-old Madigan has been subpoenaed but not charged with anything.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Madigan has worked in Springfield’s politics arena for nearly 40 years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madigan’s Biography States That He Learned Public Service From His Father

According to his Facebook biography, Madigan was born and raised in Chicago in 1942 and learned about public service from his father, who was ward superintendent for the city’s Southwest Side neighborhood – a role Madigan took over after his father died. That biography noted that Madigan also works on neighborhood services and equity as well as tax relief, helping residents “reclaim more than $1 million in profits.

He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame and Loyola University Law School before he became House Majority Leader, House Minority leaders and was the speaker of the house for four terms.

Madigan is married to his wife Shirley, has three daughters and one son and four grandchildren.

Madigan Has Been Blamed For Illinois’ Budget Issues

Madigan’s political website describes him as a democratic state representative with a platform that includes preserving cuts to Medicaid, funding school districts and maintaining Planned Parenthood funding, according to his biography.

However, he was also given the less flattering nickname of “the man behind the fiscal fiasco in Illinois,” according to a Reuters Investigation. In 2017, Reuters reported that Illinois’ unfunded liabilities have gone up from $2.5 billion when Madigan joined the legislature to $129.8 billion in 2016. Some of the legislation the article said contributed to the state’s deficit is a law Madigan supported in 1989 which would compound 3% annual increases in pension payments, allowing state workers to retire at age 50 with full pensions and borrowing billions to cover the increased costs.

Bruce Rauner, Illinois’ previous governor, also blamed Madigan for budget-related issues, such as the state’s failure to pass a budget in May 2015: “He controls the government of Illinois. That’s a fact … We’ve been driven into a ditch.” However, Steve Brown, Madigan’s spokesman, said that past governors and legislators all signed off on laws and budgets that Madigan did, so he is not solely to blame.

