Naya Rivera’s Body Found on Anniversary of Cory Monteith’s Death

The body of Naya Rivera has been found on the 7th anniversary of Glee co-star Cory Monteith’s death.

On July 13, 2013, Monteith died of a combination of heroin and alcohol in a Vancouver hotel room.

On Monday morning, which happened to also be July 13, TMZ reported that Rivera’s body was recovered from Lake Piru.

A number of social media users have taken note of the tragic coincidence, while also commenting on the fact that Rivera briefly dated Glee’s Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018.

Rivera Was Reported Missing on July 8

Rivera was first reported missing on Wednesday, July 8, after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone aboard the pontoon boat Rivera had rented earlier that day. The sheriff’s department said that Rivera had gone swimming with her son and did not get back on the boat, per NBC Los Angeles.

After a five-day search, a body was found floating in the northeast area of Lake Piru. Search crews used sonar equipment to scan the murky lake, according to CBS Local Los Angeles.

At this time, the body has not been identified.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

On Monday morning, CNN reported Capt Eric Buschow as saying, “When you have a situation like this and it ends up being a recovery, it’s hard for everybody involved. I can’t even imagine what it’s like for the family. Hopefully this provides some level of closure, whatever that means, for the family.”

A news conference has been scheduled for 2 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Monteith Was Found Dead in a Vancouver Hotel Room at Age 31

On July 13, 2013, actor Cory Monteith was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia. He was 31.

In October 2013, according to CNN, the actor’s death was ruled an accident. It was later confirmed that Monteith died of mixed drug toxicity, “involving intravenous heroin use combined with the ingestion of alcohol.”

In the documentary, Autopsy: The Last Hours of Cory Monteith, Glamour reported Dr. Jason Payne-James as saying, “Cory was tragically unaware that his central nervous systems was already compromised because of the amount of alcohol he had consumed throughout the evening.

“Within seconds after injecting the heroin the effects of these two drugs combined to suppress his ability to breathe. As his breathing slows his heart has a much more difficult time pumping oxygen around his blood. Ultimately it was the alcohol and heroin in combination that killed him and not the heroin in isolation.”

Monteith had left rehab not long before his death.

The actor played the role of Finn Hudson, a quarterback and member of the glee club, on Fox’s musical series from 2009 until 2013. Rivera starred alongside Monteith as Santana Lopez.

