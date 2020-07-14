WATCH: Police Hit Phones Out of Portland Protesters’ Hands During ‘Riots’

Portland Police have declared protests “riots” and pushed phones out of protesters’ hands in filmed scenes outside the Portland Police Association.

Video footage shows the moment where an officer approaches a protester who is recording police as they stand alongside the assembled crowd. The officer then pushes the device out of their hands and onto the ground.

The original video was posted on the Twitch platform by TeebsGaming and was shared on Twitter by KBOO Community Radio on July 14.

So here's the video, from TeebsGaming on https://t.co/DafGnlPdl3 , of an officer smacking the phone from a protester's hand into the window of the PPA building. And the broken window is what they then used as their reason to declare a 'riot' and gas people. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/x8iqQMFvTx — KBOO Community Radio (@KBOO) July 14, 2020

One officer shines a flashlight at a protester who holds a phone directly in the officer’s face. He then approaches the protester, and hits the phone out of their hand. The phone flies off to the side. A member of the crowd is then heard asking, “what the f*** was that?”

KBBO reports that the phone landed on the window of the Portland Police Association building, “and the broken window is what they then used as their reason to declare a ‘riot’ and gas people.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Vans Arrived & Launched Munitions Into the Crowd

Officers on riot vans arrived and launched munitions into the crowd. A riot has been declared. Police enforcement action in progress. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/14ttoozzcM — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 14, 2020

Portland Independent Documentarians posted video to Twitter showing police who arrived in vans had declared a riot and “launched munitions” at the protesters.

The video shows the Portland Police saying, “this gathering has been declared a riot. All persons on North Lombard street must disperse by traveling to the East. You are ordered to disperse immediately.”

The police posted a warning stating, “many are not dispersing per the lawful order. They are subject to arrest, force, tear gas or impact weapons. Leave now!”

Many are not dispersing per the lawful order. They are subject to arrest, force, tear gas or impact weapons. Leave now! — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020

Pictures were posted showing the objects police said had been thrown at them by protesters, including “paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” with one picture showing an officer covered in white paint.

Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts. pic.twitter.com/9ghKqB8urT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020

Protesters Were Arrested at North Lombard Street & North Campbell Avenue Intersection in Portland

These degenerates come out every night to yell at cops in Portland and they wear gas masks to avoid CS gas. Well, it didn’t work out so well for these two. pic.twitter.com/vcBSMaJPMH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 14, 2020

Ian Miles Cheong, Managing Editor of Human Events, took to Twitter on July 14 with footage of two protesters being arrested in Portland. Commenting on his post, he wrote, “these degenerates come out every night to yell at cops in Portland and they wear gas masks to avoid CS gas. Well, it didn’t work out so well for these two.”

In the footage, members of the crowd can be heard asking “why are you hurting her, leave her alone! Why are you doing this?” and exclaiming, “you rip her mask off so you can mace her.”

Marchers Descended on the Portland Police Association Building Following Six Weeks of Protests

Protests have been ongoing in Portland for more than six weeks in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Heavy reported that Portland protests against police brutality and systematic racism have drawn crowds of more than 10,000 people.

Portland-based journalist and videographer Garrison Davis said after posting a video showing a man’s head wound, and blood on the ground, that the protester was hit in the head by police “impact munition.”

‘Lives Matter’ web show host Drew Hernandez uploaded a video of an unidentified Oregon protester using a baby as a human shield while walking past Federal Officers.

INSANE: Portland Protester walks with baby in the middle of a violent protest pic.twitter.com/aDXiV3yIBU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

Hernandez also posted footage from the July 13 riots, showing a Court House being vandalized. “HAPPENING NOW: Antifa are currently vandalizing the Court House and attempting to bait the Federal Police outside here in Portland,” he wrote.

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa are currently vandalizing the Court House and attempting to bait the Federal Police outside here in Portland pic.twitter.com/M8sxLAicgZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 13, 2020

