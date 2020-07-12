WATCH: Portland Protester Uses Baby as Human Shield

A video of an Oregon protester is going viral after an unidentified person was seen holding a baby as a human shield.

Drew Hernandez, a host and reporter for the web show “Lives Matter,” uploaded a series of Twitter videos late Saturday documenting Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests in Portland.

Although details surrounding the gatherings are unclear, Hernandez posted a video of an unidentified person holding a baby while walking through what appears to be a violent protest.

INSANE: Portland Protester walks with baby in the middle of a violent protest pic.twitter.com/aDXiV3yIBU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

Hernandez wrote that the person was “using a baby as a human shield.”

The video has since been viewed more than 40,000 times.

Many took to the platform to criticize the protester for endangering the child.

Wow…using actual terrorist/cartel tactics — Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 (@AnonsSynonymous) July 12, 2020

Child endangerment — 🇺🇸✌Curtis✌🇺🇸 (@fuufnf) July 12, 2020

Hernandez also uploaded videos showcasing a stand off between the National Guard and protesters.

In several of the clips, protesters were seen getting maced and tear gassed.

BREAKING: Portland Police tear gas and clash with Antifa and BLM protesters in front of the courthouse in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/VRRAciMoH8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

For the past 40 nights, Portland protests against police brutality and systematic racism have drawn crowds of more than 10,000 people, according to OPB.

Many of the marches have taken place at the Multnomah County Justice Center, the outlet added.

Here’s what we know about the Saturday night protests so far:

Portland Protests Have Continued for Nearly 6 Weeks Straight

Oregon Live reported that “numerous events” were planned for Portland Saturday, as anti-police brutality protests continued for over 44 consecutive days. The city protests, which have amassed thousands, were inspired by the May killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody in Minnesota.

Nearly 100 people joined The Haymarket Pole Cooperative early Saturday to take part in the StripperStrikePDX protest, Oregon live continued.

The march began around 3:30 p.m. and aimed to raise awareness on “the lack of transparency with anti-discrimination policies and practices in the adult entertainment industry,” the outlet said.

Black Lives Matter Portland also organized a “Direct Action” protest at 4 p.m., Oregon Live disclosed.

Local skaters and bikers organized a rolling demonstration “led by people of color,” which sought to promote messages of “erasing hate,” the outlet added.

It is still unclear which protests Hernandez filmed for Twitter, as well as how and when they turned violent.

