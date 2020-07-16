WATCH: Black Portland Police Officer Calls Out Behavior of White Protesters

A Black Portland police officer named Jakhary Jackson is calling out the behavior of some white protesters at the city’s George Floyd protests.

Portland police released audio of Jackson’s statements and identified the officer in it as Officer Jakhary Jackson. “Officer Jackson talks about being a black police officer working at the demonstrations in Portland, Oregon,” police wrote with the video. You can watch it here:

In addition, a local news station posted a lengthy video of Jackson’s comments, quoting him as saying of why he wanted to become a police officer: “I wanted to make the most out of my life … just hearing that call come out over the radio and you know people are in trouble and need help. You could change people’s lives … just by giving somebody a hug that is having the worst day of their life.” He spoke at a police briefing.

Officer Jackson Says People Have Insulted His Nose & Called Out White Protesters Who ‘Never Experienced Racism’

In the lengthy audio clip, the officer questioned white protesters who have insulted him and other officers.

“There’s this thing where if you’re a black cop, you’re not black,” he said. “I take this uniform off, and I’m suspicious. I look like someone these people would call the police on. I have been when I was young, and I got jumped by a group of white people and me putting this uniform on does not erase that history that I have.”

He continued:

I’ve seen folks that really do want change like the rest of us that have been impacted by racism. And then I got to see those people get faded out by people who have no idea what racism is all about, never experienced racism, that don’t even know the tactics they’re using are the same tactics that were used against my people. And they don‘t even know the history. They don’t know what they’re saying. As someone who graduated from PSU with a history degree, it’s actually frightening. I’m cool with people who feel like they want to help a movement but then when you go to a gentrified community, and one of the first pictures I saw of one of the businesses that was looted, was a black-owned business, they’re not even from here, they don’t even know what they’re doing. It’s divisive. It’s hurting the community. And I mean I saw that press conference. Clearly the community wasn’t happy with that and they even asked for the violence to stop. And they’re still coming out and having these violent interactions with other citizens, the police, and at some point you ask what is the end goal? Bloody Sunday, Selma, those folks marched because they wanted the right to vote, and they were beaten in the streets to have rights they were told they couldn’t have because they were not even human and then have folks scream and yell that there were being peaceful protests but they weren’t peaceful because it was violent. I actually had a cousin who went to one of the marches, and he left and he said this has turned into something else, this is weird, so when an African-American male is marching and then leaving, like I said, it’s been very eye opening. It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, and you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd, and you have white people screaming at black officers, ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen.’ You hear these things, and you go, are these people going to say something to these people. Having people telling you what to do with your life, that you need to quit your job, that you’re hurting your community, and they’re not even part of the community. Once again, you have a privileged white person telling a person of color what to do with their life and you don’t even know what I’ve dealt with. These white officers you’re screaming at, you don’t know them. You don’t know anything about them. I’ve been called on calls the n word I can’t even count the times since I’ve been a police officer and have white officers jump in to defend me and me telling them to ignore it and them being absolutely shocked and they get to see it so when you’re standing on the line and they’re getting called those names and they’re getting accused of being racist when you’ve seen those officers helping people of color – getting blood on them, trying to save someone’s life who’s been shot, gang violence, domestic violence – and you see them and they’re truly trying to help save someone’s life and then they’re turned around and called a racist by people who’ve never seen anything like that. I have had great conversations. I met two young brothers literally after I’d take explosive, been hit with a full beer can, taken a rock in my chest, a frozen water bottle had hit me, I met two young brothers cleaning up the street. They had garbage bags, and they were just running and cleaning up. A few of us from my team went over and, I had to shake their hands I was so moved by that, so impressed. They said, ‘We’re from here, this is our city. I don’t understand why people are coming here and destroying it.

The Officer Was Once Called a ‘Perfect Example of Community Policing’ for His Outreach to a Homeless Vet

PPB Officer Jakhary Jackson hangin’ out with Kyle, a homeless vet, at NE Killingsworth x Lombard. Looks like a perfect example of community policing.. pic.twitter.com/O9ChaonXxm — Ken McCormick (@kgwken) May 24, 2018

In 2018, the above photo circulated of Jackson. He was praised for his community policing abilities.

“PB Officer Jakhary Jackson hangin’ out with Kyle, a homeless vet, at NE Killingsworth x Lombard. Looks like a perfect example of community policing,” the Twitter caption read.

He’s been a Portland officer for a decade and serves on the city’s Rapid Response Team, according to KGW-TV.

