WATCH: Anderson Cooper Ripping Into MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Goes Viral

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper interviewed Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, on August 18, to discuss Oleandrin, the controversial drug he’s pushing as a new “amazing” cure for coronavirus to Donald Trump.

The experimental botanical extract, oleandrin, has also been embraced by Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, who took a financial stake in the company that develops the product, according to Axios.

Lindell, who’s now a Director for Phoenix Biotechnology, Inc., got into a heated argument while defending oleandrin. Cooper said, “Where was the test? Where is it done? Who did the test? There’s been no Phase 1 and Phase 2 on this drug, sir.”

After Lindell staunchly denied Cooper’s comments. Lindell said, “You’re just miscontrued because the media is trying to take away this amazing cure that works for everybody,” before Cooper interjected.

“Just for our viewers,” Cooper said, “You have no medical background. You are not a scientist. A guy called you in April — said he had this product. You are now on the board and going to make money from the sale of this product. The reason he reached out to you, is because you have the ear of the president, so you keep getting to meet with the president. And you get to make money from this. How do you sleep at night?”

At the end of the interview, Cooper brought Dr. Jake Deutsch, “a real doctor” the CNN host said to continue the conversation. Deutsch called oleander a “highly toxic substance” and said it was extremely scary since more people would die from taking oleander than they would from COVID-19.

Dr. Sanjay Gurpta then joined Cooper on air and shared similar sentiments. “There’s no studies that they are in Phase or Phase,” Gupta said. “All we know about this drug is that it’s potentially harmful.”

Senior Official Expressed Worry About Trump Pushing Oleander as a Cure for COVID-19

Cooper is not the only person questioning oleander as a cure for COVID-19, as well as the people promoting the drug. A senior official told Axios, “The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic.”

Axios also reported that senior administration officials have raised concerns about oleandrin, which is being pushed by Andrew Whitney of Phoenix Biotechnology and promoted at the highest levels of the Trump administration.

At first, Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine as a preventive for coronavirus and lobbied to FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn to speed up its approval to be used as an emergency treatment for COVID-19. While the FDA approved the drug’s use in an emergency situation, they later revoked their approval after studies showed it was unhelpful in treating coronavirus.

As for oleandrin, when Trump was asked about by reporters he said, “We’ll look at it, we’ll look at it, we’re looking at a lot of different things. I will say the FDA has been great. They are very close. We’re very close to a vaccine. Very close to a therapeutic, I have heard that name mentioned, we’ll find out.”

Lindell told Axios that Trump “basically said” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “should be approving” the supplement. However, the FDA has yet to comment on oleandrin as a possible cure for COVID-19.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University told CNN’s Jake Tapper that no one should be taking oleandrin. “Don’t take it. Stay away. This is quackery,” Schaffner said. “Do not take medications of any kind to either prevent this infection or to treat it that hasn’t been vetted very, very carefully by the scientific community.”

