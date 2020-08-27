Ann Dorn, David Dorn’s Widow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ann Dorn, a St. Louis police sergeant and the widow of retired police captain David Dorn, is slated to speak on Thursday, the fourth night of the Republican National Convention. Dorn’s husband David was tragically killed by looters early in the morning of June 2, 2020, during protests in St. Louis.

The incident, which was captured on Facebook Live, shocked and horrified many. At the time, Former St. Louis Police Chief Tim Fitch described David, 77, on Twitter as “A true public servant. Protecting & serving all the way to the end. None of us who knew you are surprised you went out fighting at Lee’s Pawn this morning. God speed my friend.”

David was a veteran of the St. Louis police force, serving 38 years and eventually becoming a captain before retiring in 2007. His wife Ann still works with the St. Louis Police Department. WUSA9 reports that David is survived by his wife Ann, five children, 10 grandchildren and many more cousins, nephews and nieces.

Here’s what you need to know about Ann Dorn, the widow of David Dorn:

1. Her Husband Was Killed on June 2 When He Responded to Alarms at His Friend’s Pawn Shop; Dorn Said Her Husband’s Death Was ‘Senseless’ at a Press Conference Days Later

Dorn’s husband was responding to an alarm at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry shop on behalf of the owner, his friend, when he was shot in the chest and killed, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time. The incident, which occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive, was captured on Facebook Live.

The video, which has since been taken down, was recorded by someone who arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting occurred. The bystander can be heard telling David, “stay with me, stay with me” and “all for some TVs, man? For real? It’s somebody’s granddaddy.”

At a press conference a few days later, Dorn spoke emotionally about her late husband’s death: “We’d like to thank friends, neighbors, coworkers, and the community for showing all the love and support as we suffered through the tragic loss of my beloved husband, David Dorn,” she said.

“His life was senselessly taken from me, from us, by an opportunist who had no regards for human life or the law,” Dorn continued. “This didn’t have to happen, but it must have been God’s plan for David,” she continued. “We need to come together as a community and do better. We need to teach our young people that life is very precious.”

Two men have been charged with David Dorn’s murder, KMOV reported. Stephan Cannon, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, among other charges. Mark Jackson, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and other charges like robbery and burglary. Three others were arrested in connection with the case and charged with burglary and stealing. In the press conference given after her husband’s death, Dorn said the man who killed him was an “opportunist who had no regard for life or the law.”

2. Trump Tweeted His Condolences After David’s Death & Dorn Was Invited to the White House for the Fourth of July

The day of David’s death, President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences, writing, “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Dorn was invited by Trump to celebrate July 4th at the White House with the First Family, along with other law enforcement officials who were shot in the same St. Louis protests, KSDK reported.

In a speech at the Fourth of July event, Trump said, “We are especially moved to be joined by the family of a great man, fallen officer David Dorn, a 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department who was killed last month in the city he devoted his life to defending,” WUSA9 reported.

Earlier this week, Dorn was announced as one of the speakers for the Republican National Convention.

3. David Dorn’s Daughters Have Publicly Said They Disagree With Her Decision to Speak at the RNC

After Dorn was announced as one of the speakers for the RNC, David Dorn’s daughters publicly opposed her decision to speak and said they were against their late father’s name or death being used for political purposes. Debra White, one of David Dorn’s daughters, told St. Louis American, “We know his wife is a Trump supporter, but he was not. He frequently said they were not able to talk about politics, because they were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. I know he would not want his legacy to be for his death to be used to further Trump’s law-and-order agenda.”

Lisa Dorn, another daughter, told the outlet, “Our father did not agree with many policies and actions of this president that are aimed at disenfranchising many Black and Brown people. Our father was a registered Democrat. He thought Trump is doing many things to ruin our country.”

White added that their father was opposed to a lot of Trump’s decisions and things he’d said: “The things he said about Colin Kaepernick, the kids locked up in cages, the racist remarks – these things really bothered him,” White said. “When my father took off his police uniform, he was a Black man. As a Black man in America, he had experienced a lot of racism. He expressed that on many occasions,” she explained, and said that perspective was central to his anti-Trump stance.

Lisa Dorn and White have reached out to their father’s widow and asked her not to speak at the RNC. They also requested that if she does appear, “she should not politicize our father’s death for Trump’s agenda.”

4. Dorn Organized a Peace March for August 29 in Memory of Her Husband

Dorn is organizing a peace march scheduled for August 29 at 10 a.m., from the police headquarters in downtown St. Louis to the Civil Courts building. Dorn will be leading the march and will speak about her late husband at the end of the march, according to a press release.

She posted a message in the event group clarifying that the march is a peaceful rally: “Yes, this March is in honor my husband David Dorn to help restore PEACE and unity back to our great City. Yes backing the blue is significant because David was a police officer. But, this IS NOT by any means the sole reason for this March, nor is it a POLITICAL rally of any sorts for ANY party.” She added that everyone is welcome to join and pray for peace for the community.

The event description reads, “Help us restore Peace to our City and start the healing process. Come together as St Louisans for our 1st Amendment Rights PEACE MARCH and Rally. Regardless of your race, religion or political views we are all Americans. Let’s come together and not let my husbands death be in vain.”

5. Dorn Is Herself Employed by the St. Louis Police Department, Where She Is a Police Sergeant

Shortly after David Dorn’s death, the St. Louis Police Department revealed that his wife also worked in the department as a sergeant. Police Chief John Hayden said in a press conference, “Many of us, the other officers, looked up to him. [Dorn] was very well-liked, very pleasant. And his wife still works here. So a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him.” She has been with the St. Louis Police Department for 27 years and holds the rank of sergeant, she said in an interview with Steven Crowder (available above).

She told Crowder her mother was a single mom who raised five girls. Prior to joining the police force, she said she worked with children for eight years and was eventually convinced to join the police department by her husband, as a way to serve the community and help people. While serving together, Dorn and her husband led the police department’s Explorers program, an initiative to reach young kids interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement, Toronto News reported.

After her husband’s funeral, Dorn accepted an honor on his behalf, the Distinguished Service Award, which is given to officers who “exemplified an act of outstanding bravery at the risk of imminent personal danger to his/her life,” Metro St. Louis reported.

