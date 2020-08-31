COVID-19 Stimulus Check 2 Status: Monday August 31 Update

September is just around the corner, and Americans are eagerly awaiting information on a second stimulus check.

Earlier this month, Congress went on a summer recess without having ironed out the details of a stimulus package.

The earliest a deal could be reached is September 8, when Congress returns from vacation, according to AS.com. Even if that’s the case, members of the House are not due to return until September 14. It’s possible they could be called back in early to vote on a stimulus deal, but in the words of AS.com, “Looking ahead to a potential agreement and subsequent payment, the earliest feasible and most optimistic date when beneficiaries would see money arriving in accounts would be 23 September.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Meadows Calls Pelosi Out

On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “She puts forth a number, suggests that she came down, and yet she’s willing to turn down $1.3 trillion of help that goes to the American people because she would rather them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy might be.”

As Fox outlined in a recent article, the issue is that both sides are still $1 trillion away from agreeing with one another.

Last week, the outlet reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that discussions have reached a “stalemate.” He added, however, that there is still hope for another stimulus check.

“We need another one. The country needs another one,” Fox reported McConnell as saying.

On Friday, Meadows said that President Donald Trump is open to signing a coronavirus relief bill at $1.3 trillion, according to Forbes. That would mean that Trump is open to “signing a coronavirus relief bill with a $300 billion increase from Senate Republican’s HEALS Act, but shy of House Speaker Pelosi’s demand for a $2.2 trillion bill,” reported Forbes.

Bipartisan Support for a Second Stimulus Check

Both the House and the Senate, along with President Donald Trump, have voiced their support for another round of stimulus checks. Thus, as it stands, the issue does not stem from agreeing on a second payment, but rather agreeing on the details of a package itself.

In a recent statement, Pelosi said, “We hope Republicans will come to the table and accept our lower offer to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the IRS could start issuing checks within one week if a deal is reached.

If the Senate passes a second stimulus check when they return on September 8, and the House is called back to vote on the deal on September 9, then the President could sign the bill on the 10th, and the first checks could be sent out as early as September 21.

If that’s the case, the first group of checks would be issued to those who have already filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes. Next, according to CNET, would be Social Security beneficiaries and those who had their bank account information on file with the IRS.

