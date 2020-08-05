COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Second Round: McConnell Approval Rating Drops as Bill Stalls

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s approval rating is on the decline as lawmakers on both sides continue to debate another stimulus package, according to recent polling data.

A recent study from the Economist and YouGov found that a majority of Americans do not support McConnell. The data, which featured 1,500 responses from different Americans between July 26 and 28, indicated that more than half felt “somewhat unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” toward McConnell — all while an agreement for the second round of stimulus checks continues to stall.

Slightly less than 30 percent of respondents described their opinions as either “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” in regards to the Senate leader, with “very favorable” comprising of six percent of those responses.

A YouGov tracker illustrates declining support for McConnell between March and July.

McConnell is running for reelection in Kentucky this November, according to Forbes. He has also led the Senate GOP Party through talks of what the next round of coronavirus relief legislation could entail.

McConnell, who is the state’s longest-serving U.S. senator, is campaigning against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in his pursuit of a seventh senatorial term, Forbes indicated.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Recent Election Poll Found McConnell Ahead of McGrath

According to a poll conducted by Spry Strategies, a consulting firm, between July 11 and 16, 700 anticipated Kentucky voters placed McConnell ahead of McGrath.

The results found that 55 percent planned to support McConnell’s reelection, while the remaining 33 percent were leaning toward McGrath.

About one-third of the survey’s participants said they “strongly” approved of McConnell’s current behavior as senator, while a parallel fraction were the opposite.

McConnell is Advocating for Liability Protections for Businesses in the Next Stimulus Bill

While congressional Democrats argue for a bill that features enhanced workers protections, McConnell is pushing for liability protections for businesses that might face lawsuits stemming from the pandemic, according to Forbes.

“Nobody should have to face an epidemic of lawsuits on the heels of the pandemic that we already have related to the coronavirus,” McConnell told reporters July 16, the outlet reported.

Forbes indicated that supporters of the protections claim that the “safeguards” will allow businesses to continue to operate without having to fear legal action from employees claiming they contracted COVID-19 while working on the premises.

Meanwhile, some businesses, such as offices salons and gyms, are already requiring employees to sign waivers that free the companies of liability.

They are “taking matters into their own hands and requiring their staff and guests to sign waivers that won’t hold that business responsible for any coronavirus transmission that could occur from patronizing their establishment. But those waivers may not provide the legal protections they’re seeking,” Forbes writes.

Legislators Have Until August 7 to Reach a Solution

Heavy previously reported that legislators have until the Senate takes its next recess to “decide on the details of a stimulus package.”

If a resolution is not been met by then, the next round of stimulus money “will be delayed.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows over the weekend.

While Pelosi said it was “productive in terms of moving us forward,” Schumer felt otherwise, saying they were “not close yet,” CBS News reported.

