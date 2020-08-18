COVID-19 Study: 80% of People Won’t Infect Others, New Research Says

Although the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 5 million, 80% of those will never infect anyone, according to a new study.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center study found that COVID-19 is typically passed through “super-spreader events” — and only 20% of those who test positive will transmit it to others.

“That is in sharp contrast to what we see for other respiratory viruses, like influenza,” said Joshua Schiffer, an infectious diseases physician and lead researcher, in an Aug. 7 press release.

The team, led by Schiffer, Fred Hutch postdoctoral scientist Ashish Goyal and epidemiologist Bryan Mayer, used a computer model to compare the virus’ behavior to the flu.

COVID-19 largely “weaves its way” throughout populations by chance, according to the study, typically when someone who happens to be “briefly” highly contagious is in “the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

The model noted that, although people carrying COVID-19 can shed small amounts of the virus for several weeks, it isn’t enough to be contagious for more than one to two days.

The preliminary study was posted in medRxiv, an online journal and “preprint server” that allows for colleague discussion before the peer-review stage, the press release indicated.

“Schiffer stresses that his research is preliminary and subject to revision, but important enough to be presented to colleagues in the field for their consideration,” the online post reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

Super-Spreaders Happen When Someone is at Their ‘Peak Contagious Point’

The Fred Hutchinson researchers ran more than half a million computer simulations of possible ways to contract the coronavirus, according to the study. They then compared those to actual data on how the virus is transferred.

Only a few of the simulations “matched real-world data,” doctors said in their findings.

People infected with COVID-19 are highly contagious for around one-to-two days, most likely before they show symptoms or know they have the virus, the study found.

A “super-spreader” event is possible when a person in their “peak contagious point” happens to be in a crowd of people, the study continues. This can be even more detrimental if the infected individual is inside or around people without masks.

Schiffer emphasized in the release that a small number of those infected can still be contagious for an extended period of time.

“The ethical thing to do as an individual is to walk around with the assumption that you’re infectious and contagious,” he expressed. “And that it’s your responsibility to protect the public. That doesn’t change at all.”

The Coronavirus May be More Prone to Super-Spreading Than the Flu

The preliminary research found that both the flu and COVID-19 share a brief contagious period — but that the latter may be more likely to super-spread.

This is “because of airborne transmission,” making the coronavirus much more “dangerous in crowded, confined spaces,” the press release indicated.

“Let’s say you have two people walk into a crowded, closed room, with poor ventilation,” Schiffer explained in the press release. “One of those people has influenza, and one has SARS-CoV-2. Both are unfortunately shedding at the highest viral load possible.”

“Our model shows the person with influenza will likely expose far fewer people to their virus within that crowded environment than the person with SARS-CoV-2,” he added.

The idea of airborne transmission remains somewhat “controversial,” the press release disclosed, even after the World Health Organization recently backed the fact that there is some proof.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Study: Symptoms Appear in This Order, New Research Finds