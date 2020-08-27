David Dorn Was a Democrat & Didn’t Support Trump, His Daughters Say

David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, died in the early morning hours of June 2 when he was shot and killed by looters at a friend’s shop he had agreed to go check on during burglary alarms. Dorn was a 77-year-old Black man who had served 38 years in the St. Louis Police Department before retiring in 2007. Now, his widow, Ann Dorn, is speaking at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Dorn’s daughters, Lisa Dorn and Debra White, are upset that Ann will be speaking at the RNC, the St. Louis American reported. The outlet spoke to his daughters, who said they have asked Ann not to speak, and if she does, to avoid speaking about their father.

Lisa spoke to KSDK about her father: “I miss most about him, our talks. We talked almost every day and I just think about him all the time.” White agreed, and said, “He was just there for us. He was a great dad.” His adult daughters are speaking up now to set the record straight about their father’s politics, and to share the message that they don’t want his death to be politicized or used to further an agenda.

The 2 Sisters Said They Opposed Ann Dorn’s Decision to Appear at the RNC, Said Their Father Wouldn’t Have Wanted It

In an interview with the St. Louis American, Dorn’s daughters made it clear they were against Ann appearing at the RNC and using their father’s death for a political agenda, especially in support of President Donald Trump. White told the outlet that Dorn’s wife is a Trump supporter but Dorn himself was not. “He frequently said they were not able to talk about politics, because they were at the opposite ends of the spectrum,” she said. “I know he would not want his legacy to be for his death to be used to further Trump’s law-and-order agenda.”

They also said that although their father was a police officer and knew that Trump supported law enforcement, Dorn opposed the type of police work that Trump supported. “Though as a police officer he knew Trump supported police officers, he also knew that Trump said when you are arresting someone, you should go ahead and bump their heads when you are putting them in the squad car. Those are the things he opposed,” White explained. She said he preferred trying to help people and push them to improve their lives.

Dorn’s daughters also said that their father’s experiences as a Black man were central to him opposing Trump. He was bothered by some of Trump’s comments about locking up children in cages, “racist remarks” and his comments about Colin Kaepernick, they said.

Lisa added, “Our father did not agree with many policies and actions of this president that are aimed at disenfranchising many Black and Brown people. Our father was a registered Democrat. He thought Trump is doing many things to ruin our country.”

Dorn Died on June 2 When He Was Shot By Looters in St. Louis After Responding to an Alarm at a Friend’s Pawn Shop

On June 2, 2020, at around 2:30 a.m., Dorn was shot in the chest and killed when he responded to an alarm at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry shop in St. Louis, which belonged to his friend, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time.

Stephan Cannon, 24, and Mark Jackson, 22, have been charged with Dorn’s murder, KMOV reported in June. The former was charged with first-degree murder and the latter with second-degree. The two men, along with three others who were arrested in connection with the incident, have all received charges related to burglary and stealing.

After news of Dorn’s death broke, former St. Louis Police Chief Tim Fitch posted a tribute to Twitter, describing the retired captain as “A true public servant. Protecting & serving all the way to the end. None of us who knew you are surprised you went out fighting at Lee’s Pawn this morning. God speed my friend.”

