Where Is Hurricane Laura Now? Live Radar Maps & Projected Path of the Storm

Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall. Where is the storm now and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms, along with a map of the projected path.
Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Laura
This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storms’ locations. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.
Note that depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and change the orientation to see both storms:
Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Laura. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map will update automatically. As you can see, the projected cones currently have the storms’ paths potentially overlapping.
Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.
You can also watch these videos for live trackers. Here is one from Fox News.
Here is one from NBC:
Laura’s Projected Path
Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing Laura’s projected path.
Laura is currently at 24.3N and 87.6W, about 525 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and 560 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Maximum sustained winds are currently 75 mph and it’s moving west-northwest or 295 degrees at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 900MB or 29.24 inches.
Here’s the NOAA’s latest report issued at 1 p.m. Central.
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 87.6 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.
Hurricane Laura is currently predicted to strengthen before landfall. NPR reported that the storm could be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border, and winds could be up to 115 mph. Laura was just declared a hurricane on Tuesday morning and the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are expected to help the storm strengthen over the next 48 hours. The storm surge could be a big issue with this storm, in addition to hurricane-force winds. Both Texas and Lousiana have declared states of emergencies and their requests for federal declarations were approved.
