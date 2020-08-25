Where Is Hurricane Laura Now? Live Radar Maps & Projected Path of the Storm

Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall. Where is the storm now and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms, along with a map of the projected path.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Laura

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storms’ locations. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and change the orientation to see both storms:

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Laura. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map will update automatically. As you can see, the projected cones currently have the storms’ paths potentially overlapping.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

You can also watch these videos for live trackers. Here is one from Fox News.

Watch: Hurricane Laura trackerLaura strengthened from tropical storm to hurricane status Tuesday morning and is expected to become a major hurricane over the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported. Read more here: https://fxn.ws/3laXfe9 Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-08-25T12:42:31Z

Here is one from NBC:

Live: Tracking Hurricane Laura | NBC NewsWatch live satellite tracking and forecasting of Hurricane Laura. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from NBC Nightly News, Meet The Press, and original digital videos. Subscribe to our channel for news stories, technology, politics, health, entertainment, science, business, and exclusive NBC investigations. Connect with NBC News Online! Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC Live: Tracking Tropical Storm Laura | NBC News 2020-08-25T06:00:16Z

Laura’s Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing Laura’s projected path.

Laura is currently at 24.3N and 87.6W, about 525 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and 560 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Maximum sustained winds are currently 75 mph and it’s moving west-northwest or 295 degrees at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 900MB or 29.24 inches.

Here’s the NOAA’s latest report issued at 1 p.m. Central.

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 87.6 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.

Hurricane Laura is currently predicted to strengthen before landfall. NPR reported that the storm could be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border, and winds could be up to 115 mph. Laura was just declared a hurricane on Tuesday morning and the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are expected to help the storm strengthen over the next 48 hours. The storm surge could be a big issue with this storm, in addition to hurricane-force winds. Both Texas and Lousiana have declared states of emergencies and their requests for federal declarations were approved.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates