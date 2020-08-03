Where Is Isaias Now? See Live Radar Maps & the Projected Path

Tropical Storm Isaias is nearing the United States coast. Read on to see live radar and maps of the storm, along with a map of its projected future path so you can track its approach to North Carolina. The storm is expected to strengthen back to a hurricane before making landfall.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Hurricane Isaias

This first live radar below is from Windy.com. This radar is helpful for tracking the storm’s location live. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Isaias. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map will update automatically.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

You can also watch YouTube streams showing you where the storm is live, such as the one below from NBC New York. If the stream doesn’t appear for you below, you can watch it here.

And here’s another stream below from WUSA9, which you can also watch here.

Isaias’ Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing the storm’s projected path.

According to the NHC, as of 2 p.m. Eastern on August 3, Isaias was at 31.2 N and 80.0 W, about 115 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 180 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and it’s moving north or 5 degrees at 12 mph. It has a minimum central pressure of 993 MB or 29.32 inches.

The NHC shared:

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 31.2 North, longitude 80.0 West. Isaias is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this afternoon. A turn toward the north-northeast along with a slight increase in forward speed is expected by early this evening, followed by a faster motion tonight and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through this afternoon. The center of Isaias will then approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area this evening. The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina tonight, and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States Tuesday night. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast this afternoon or early evening, and Isaias is expected to regain

hurricane strength just before the cyclone reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight. Only slow weakening is anticipated after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region tonight and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. During the past hour, a wind gust to 40 mph (65 km/h) occurred at Folly Island Pier, South Carolina, and at COMRP buoy 41033 located just offshore Fripp Island, South Carolina. The estimated minimum central pressure based on recent reports from the aircraft is 993 mb (29.32 inches).

