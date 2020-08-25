Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eric Trump, the third child of President Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana Trump, is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, leading it alongside his older brother Donald Trump Jr. during their father’s presidency. Eric Trump was a major advisor and fundraiser during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Independent reported, and he will be involved in the 2020 campaign as well, including with a speaker’s spot on Tuesday, August 25 at the Republican National Convention.

After Donald Trump was elected president, he relinquished leadership of the company to his two eldest sons, and Eric Trump vowed that there would be no conflicts of interest, The Street reported.

In an interview in 2017, Eric Trump said, “There won’t be conflict of interest because there will be distinct separation of church and state, and that’s very important to me,” the outlet wrote. The Trump Organization’s executive vice president said that they would not be pursuing international business. In 2019, the PolitiFact fact-checker website wrote that Eric Trump’s claim that their family “got out of all international business” was false.

Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump, who is heavily involved in the Trump campaign and will also be speaking at the RNC. Who is she?

Here’s what you need to know about Lara Lea Trump, Eric Trump’s wife:

1. She Is a Producer & Host of Trump Productions’ ‘Real News Update’

After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Lara Trump became a producer and host of Real News Update, a web news show created by Trump Productions. In August 2017, Buzzfeed News reported that Trump had launched a news program, which airs on the Donald Trump Facebook page, the Team Trump Twitter page and YouTube.

Trump began the first video of the series by saying, “I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there,” NBC News reported. A Washington Post piece likened the Real News Update series to propaganda or state TV, while fact-checking outlets like Snopes have confirmed that some of the stories mentioned on Real News Update are actually covered in mainstream media.

2. She Is a Senior Consultant for Donald Trump’s 2020 Re-Election Campaign

In 2017, Trump was named senior consultant to the digital vendor for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and worked on the 2018 congressional elections and now on the 2020 re-election campaign. In April 2020, HuffPost reported that Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were both being paid $180,000 a year from a private account belonging to the campaign manager.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Trump said that the Republican National Convention would focus on patriotism and hopefulness. “We want people at the end of our four days to be reminded that America continues to be the greatest, most exceptional nation in the world,” she said.

She criticized the Democratic National Convention, saying it was gloomy and focused only on putting down the current president. She said that until the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. had “the greatest economy we have ever had in the history of this country” and that Donald Trump is the definition of the American dream.

3. She Previously Worked as a Chef, Charity Foundation Board Member & TV Producer for ‘Inside Edition’

Trump held a series of other positions before becoming a political figure, including chef and TV producer. An article from News Observer described her as a “budding chef and aspiring sportscaster.” She obtained a degree in pastry arts in New York and worked for a short time as a cake designer (see photos of her confections on Flickr).

She also worked as a board member for her husband’s charity, the Eric Trump Foundation, which is now defunct following a controversy over the organization’s funds, as Forbes reported.

Trump was a TV producer at CBS’ Inside Edition, a nonpartisan program, from 2012 to 2016, when she left to join the Trump campaign. At the time, she said, “When they’re reporting on your family on the show you work for, it’s a little challenging,” Town & Country wrote.

4. She Married Eric Trump in 2014 After a Six-Year Relationship & the Couple Has 2 Kids Together

Lara Yunaska became a Trump on November 8, 2014, when she married Eric Trump in a glamorous ceremony at the Trump Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, NY Daily News reported. The two had been dating for six years. According to the outlet, it was a large event, with over 400 guests in attendance. Many Trump family members were involved in the ceremony, with Ivanka as a bridesmaid, Donald Jr. as the best man, and Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner officiating the ceremony.

The wedding was a lavish affair and the bride wore two Vera Wang gowns, one for the ceremony and another for the reception, though perhaps more noticeable were her two wrists wrapped in bandages, NY Daily News wrote. Lara suffered two broken wrists in a horse-riding incident that occurred two weeks before her wedding, she shared on Instagram at the time.

The couple has two children together, Eric “Luke” Trump, who was born on September 12, 2017, the proud father announced on Twitter, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, whose birth on August 19, 2019, was also announced on Twitter.

5. She Was Born in North Carolina, Studied in North Carolina & New York City & Her Brother Is Now the NASA Deputy Chief of Staff

Lara Trump’s brother, Kyle Yunaska, was formerly given a job at the Department of Energy’s Policy Planning shop. Now he has a top job at @NASA https://t.co/q6OCooyGak — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 30, 2020

Trump was born Lara Yunaska on October 12, 1982, in New Hanover, North Carolina, IMDB writes. According to Town & Country, she obtained a communications degree at North Carolina State University and then studied pastry arts at the French Culinary Institute in New York.

Trump’s brother Kyle Yunaska was appointed to the Department of Energy in early 2017 after Trump took office, Axios reported. More recently, in May 2020, he was named deputy chief of staff at NASA. The press release states: “Most recently, he served as Director of the National Laboratory Operations Board — a group organized to strengthen and enhance the partnership between DOE and the National Laboratories.”

It adds that before being hired at the Department of Energy, Yunaska “held a range of positions at various academic, nonprofit, and private sector organizations.” According to Axios’ report, Yunaska previously worked as a tax analyst at Georgetown University and as an accounting manager at the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health.

