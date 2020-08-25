101 Best New Home Gifts for Young Adults

Anew home, whether it’s a house or apartment, is cause for celebration. And the best way to celebrate this milestone with your young family members and friends is with a useful gift. We all know that moving and down payments or deposits can be expensive. And you can be sure that there are usually plenty of items on the must-have list – and even more on the wish list.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive, definitive guide to help you find the best new home gifts for young adults.