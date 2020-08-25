101 Best New Home Gifts for Young Adults

Anew home, whether it’s a house or apartment, is cause for celebration. And the best way to celebrate this milestone with your young family members and friends is with a useful gift. We all know that moving and down payments or deposits can be expensive. And you can be sure that there are usually plenty of items on the must-have list – and even more on the wish list.
We’ve compiled a comprehensive, definitive guide to help you find the best new home gifts for young adults.
101 Keep your wine pure and beautiful with this Ullo Wine Purifier With Decanter. The hand-blown, lead-free crystal decanter can purify any type of red or white wine using a wine filter technology that removes the sulfite preservative, while keeping the aromas, flavors, and tannin. The decanter comes with 6 filters, and each filter can purify a bottle of wine. Ullo also sells 10-pack replacement filters.
It may be hard for some new homeowners to get as must sleep as they need. However, these SleepPhones Wireless Headphones may help. The company calls them the most comfortable headphones for sleeping. They can be worn while laying down on your side or back and can connect to Bluetooth devices 15-30 feet away. SleepPhones are available in a variety of colors, including blue, red, gray, black, and lavender.
Most people hide their knives in a wooden block, but this Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-Piece Knife Set offers a different approach. Who wouldn’t want to display this work of art in their kitchen? These stainless steel knives in tempered glass look good on any countertop, and the clear block takes the guesswork out of selecting the right knife. The set includes a paring knife, utility knife, flexible boning knife, wavy edge bread knife, chef’s knife, and of course, the glass block – which can be disassembled to clean.
Just as important as a good mattress is a good pillow. The Nest Bedding Adjustable Easy Breather Pillow uses CertiPUR shredded memory foam fill. Instead of telling homeowners how firm their pillows should be, the company’s pillows are delivered overstuffed, so you can remove some of the filling if you find it too full.
Look like a professional chef with the Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blend. However, it’s actually doing all of the work. The blender can heat (yes, you can heat soup!), chop, grind, blend, and emulsify. The possibilities are endless, ranging from making frozen desserts to grinding nuts and coffee beans to kneading bread and pizza dough.
The smart blender has laser-cut, hardened stain-steel blades, a cool-running motor, and uses self-detect technology. The motor base can actually sense the container size and automatically adjust the three program settings (for smoothies, frozen desserts, and hot soups) and maximum blending times to maintain accuracy. You also have the option to blend manually and set the speed, pulse, and timer as desired.
Times are stressful, but it’s easier to sleep better under the Sleepletics Celliant Performance Comforter. The Celliant, which is in both the fabric and fill, turns body heat into therapeutic infrared energy. The comforter is designed to enhance sleep quality, speed muscle recovery, and increase energy and stamina when the user is awake. Also, the Celliant is permanent, so it won’t wash out in the laundry. It’s available in two sizes: full/queen and king, and four colors: tan, blue, chalk, and light grey.
Most people wash their glasses in the dishwasher or in the sink. However, fancy-schmancy homeowners might prefer to have this Delta Glass Rinser installed on top of the sink, instead. But it doesn’t just impress visitors – it’s actually functional. It connects to the water supply line just as the kitchen sprayer would, and when glasses of any size (and also cups and baby bottles) are placed on it, powerful water streams remove any residue in a fraction of the time. The glass rinser is available in chrome and also spotshield stainless.
Trash cans have come a long way from those cheap, plastic models of yesterday. In fact, the Brabantia Bo Trash Can could be mistaken for a piece of furniture. The adjustable legs mean no bending over, making it easy to dispose of trash. By barely touching the top, it opens silently – and closes softly and quietly as well. Inside, there are 2 separate compartments, perfect for recycling. Color options for this space-efficient trash can include matte steel, white, black, and golden beach.
After you wash all of those germs down the drain, imagine reaching for this Amba Towel Warmer, which provides a warm, soft towel to envelop your body. However, the towel rack does more than just keep towels warm. It also helps wet towels to dry quickly and efficiently, reducing the risk of mold and mildew. In addition to wall mounted versions, the towel warmer also comes in freestanding models, and in several finishes, including satin brass, brushed nickel, white, matte black, polished nickel, and oil rubbed bronze.
If you don’t want to keep checking to see if the meat is done, the Meater Plus is for you. Simply insert the meat probe. Using the MEATER app, select the type of meat (steak, pork chops, etc.), and then select the temperature and doneness level, and the app will estimate your cook time and keep track of the meat’s progress. You can view this information over Bluetooth using a phone or tablet. Since the thermometer is cordless, it can be used for either indoor or outdoor cooking to ensure your meat is cooked to perfection.
Busy homeowners appreciate multitasking items, and this LumiCharge LED Adjustable Desk Lamp, Clock, and Charging Dock includes a variety of features. It’s a lamp with an adjustable light that swivels in several directions – and has 3 different hues and 10 levels of brightness. The desk lamp also includes a wireless charger in addition to a universal charging base. If that’s not enough, the LED light displays the time and date, weather, and can be set to alarm. In addition, when the motion sensor function is enabled, a light comes on whenever motion is detected.
If you were in a luxury hotel, you wouldn’t have to worry about cleaning your room. The closest you can get to that at home is the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop. Whether you have carpet, wood floors or hard floors like tile, the vac is smart enough to clean it for 150 minutes. On wood and hard floors, it can sweep and mop. The robot vacuum can also connect to Alexa device for voice control (if you have a smart speaker) or to your iPhone or Android phone. There are 13 sensors, including 4 cliff sensors to prevent it from falling down the stairs. Some of the other sensors can detect if the filter is in position and/or if it’s clogged, and whether the water tank is in position. You can also schedule when (and in which rooms) you want it to mop or vacuum, and set virtual barriers. In addition to black, the robot vacuum and mop duo is also available in white.
If you love soft drinks, it can hard to drink enough water. However, this DrinkMate Carbonated Water Kit can create sparkling, fizzy water, making it taste much better. But that’s not all: it can also carbonate juices and lemonade – and also beverages, like wine, flat soda, or beer. The kit includes the Drinkmate machine and a 60L CO2 cylinder. It’s available in red, white and matte black.
Watch all of your favorite games and movies on this Hisense 43” 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility. It has over 8 million pixels, for immersive and lifelike scenes in dramatic color. The multidimensional sound is crystal clear and adds to the listening experience. You can also stream your favorite music via Bluetooth through your phone, headphones, or soundbar. Android TV provides access to over 4,000 apps (like Netflix, and Hulu) so you can watch more than 500,00 movies and TV shows, in addition to games and other forms of entertainment. The built-in Google Assistant and voice control remote make it even easier to interact with the TV.
What’s better than a bread box? One that can hold 2 loaves of bread. This extra-large Brabantia Bread Box in brilliant steel is big, yet compact since it has a roll lid and doesn’t take up additional space when opened. And if you don’t need to store two loaves of bread, you can store jellies, jams, and other items in it as well, keeping everything hidden from view. In addition to brilliant steel, the bread box is available in clay pink, moss green, yellow, and orange.
This Cariloha Bamboo & Turkish Cotton 3-Piece Towel Set is ultra-plush and highly absorbent. It’s made of 42% viscose from Bamboo, and 58% Turkish-combed cotton – and the Bamboo yarn is 600 grams per square meter. The towel set, which is designed to naturally repel odors and allergens, includes a bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth. In addition to the ocean mist color shown above, it is also available in blue lagoon, onyx, stone, blush, and white.
Pretty and practical, the OXO BREW Cordless Glass Electric Kettle heats water faster than your microwave. It’s also a safer option than using your stovetop. And it looks better than both! The borosilicate glass electric kettle sits on a 360-degree swivel base, and has an LED switch that lights up when the kettle is on – and the kettle automatically shuts off when the water has reached a rolling boil. Also, you don’t have to worry about burning yourself since the kettle has a cool, easy-to-grip non-slip handle.
Give the gift of clean air with this Elechomes EP1236 Pro Series Air Purifier. It has a true HEPA filter to capture dust, pollen, cigarette smoke, pet dander, and several other airborne particles. Since the air purifier covers 280 ft, it can be used in a variety of rooms, ranging from the bedroom to the kitchen to the home office. The smart air quality sensor produces a green light when the air quality is good, a yellow light for moderate air quality, and a red light to indicate the air quality is bad. There are three fan speeds, including a sleep mode.
Never vacuum again with this Neato Robotics D7 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum, which can be used on hardwood, tile, and carpet. It has a LaserSmart mapping and navigation system, which means that the robot vacuum can make a map of your home and use it to navigate around furniture and stop when it reaches stairs. You can also program it to clean specific areas more often.
In addition, setting “no go” lines allows you to leave certain items on the floor – like pet bowls – and the vacuum won’t go in that area. Up to three floor plans can be stored, so you can use the robot on multiple levels. The HEPA filter traps dust mites and allergens, and the D-shape design gets into hard to reach places and can clean along baseboards and walls. The vacuum can run up to 120 minutes on a a single charge, and has wi-fi connectivity.
Prep time is a breeze when you have this All-Clad Cordless Immersion Blender. With the touch of a button, the 5-speed blender is so powerful that it only takes a few seconds to blend, mix, chop, or puree. The blender is not only quick – it is also deep, and using the nonslip handle, you can reach deep into bowls, pots, and pitchers for thorough mixing. And since it has a cordless, rechargeable design, it can be used anywhere in the kitchen. The blender has a safety lock, and for cleaning and storage, the shaft can detach quickly and easily.
The first component of a luxury bedroom is a great bed – and that starts with a great mattress. This FLIP by Nest Bedding Double-Sided Bed in a Box provides not one, but two, breathable and ergonomically-supportive sleep surfaces. One side is firm, and the other side provides medium firmness, so whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, there’s a side that fits your style. The mattress, which is made with cooling gel foam and caliber coil, is versatile enough to fit on a bed frame, box spring, or adjustable base. And since it arrives in a box, you can avoid the hassle of lugging a mattress through your house and leaving a path of destruction.
Don’t settle for typical square waffles when you can make perfectly round waffles with this All-Clad Stainless Steel Waffle Maker. It uses advanced heating technology to ensure even browning on both sides, and the steam release system delivers crispness on the outside and fluffiness on the inside. There are seven settings to choose from to achieve your desired browning level. In addition, the LED indicator lights and beeps both alert you when the waffle maker is ready for the batter, and also when the waffles are done. The nonstick cooking surface makes the appliance easy to use and clean. The waffle maker is 6.5 inches in diameter, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space. However, another neat feature is that the appliance can be locked, and then stored vertically to save even more space.
Experts tell us that sitting at a desk all day is harmful to our health – not only at work, but also at home. If your new homeowner works from home, this Seville Classics Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk has a touch screen controller that adjusts the height anywhere from 29 inches to 47 inches. So the black, tempered glass desk can be raised for standing work, and lowered when you want to sit down. The desk also includes a drawer for storage and two USB charging ports. In addition to solid black, it’s also available in solid white, and black glass/gray.
The Revolution Cooking Smart Toaster can make your life so much easier. It uses smart sensors to adjust both the time and temperature to ensure the bread browns consistently – and also much quicker than a traditional toaster. The toaster has 7 browning levels to choose from, and it also lets you select the bread type: bagels, toast, English muffins, toaster pastries, and waffles. There are also 3 toasting modes; fresh, frozen, and reheat. All of these features combine to ensure that you never have to worry about burning the toast or having to retoast the bread. In addition, the machine’s auto glide lowers and lifts the toast, so the bread won’t get stuck in the toaster.
Avoid scrubbing baked-on foods with this 6-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Set. In addition to nonstick properties, the bakeware is also designed to be taken right out of the oven and placed on your countertops. That’s because of the heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet on the bottom of each bakeware piece. The set includes a large cookie sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, 8” square cake pan, 9” round cake pan, 9” x 13” brownie pan, and 5” x 10” large loaf pan. All of the items heat consistently and are oven safe up to 450 degrees.
If you hate ironing clothes, this CHI Steam Collapsible Hanging Garment Steamer was designed for you. Hang it on the back of a door or on a shower rod, place your clothes in the garment bag, fill the water reservoir, and simply press the power button to release the steam. In less than 2 minutes, you can steam a lightweight blouse or shirt; a suit jacket, sweater, or pair of pants will take 2 to 3 minutes to steam, and tablecloths require 3 to 5 minutes to knock out the wrinkles. And when you’re done, the garment bag is collapsible for easy storage.
Whether you keep them on your kitchen pantry shelf or on your kitchen countertop, this Zens 2-Piece Tall Glass Canister Set with Airtight Lids will look beautiful. The jars are 12” high and made of borosilicate glass, which is lightweight, yet resists breaking. Since they’re airtight, you don’t have to worry about moisture or insects. The glass canister sets are also available in a variety of sizes.
The Peerless Westchester Single-Handle Commercial Style Kitchen Faucet has everything you’re looking for in a faucet – and maybe some features you hadn’t even thought about. The stainless-steel faucet swivels 360 degrees, providing more versatility. With a flip of the switch, can you change from a water stream to a water spray function. The 20-inch hose can be docked or undocked to ensure that it stretches far enough to meet your needs and releases water in the precise area needed. The faucet can fit both single hole or 3-hole configurations (although you will need to purchase the deck plate for the latter). Supply lines are also included with the faucet.
Add a pop of color with this Airscape Coffee Storage Container, which is available in candy apple red, turquoise, mocha brown, brushed steel, obsidian black, and matte black. But it’s not just pretty. The canister has a patented plunger that works to keep air and humidity out, which preserves the freshness of your coffee. It can also be used to store other food items, such as flour, sugar, nuts, and cookies. The canister is made of stainless steel and the model shown measures 5”W x 7”H. However, it’s also available in a smaller version.
If you’ve eaten in a high-end restaurant, you may be familiar with the sous vide method of cooking vacuum-sealed food in water to ensure that it remains flavorful during the cooking proces. However, you can replicate this process in your home using the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which ensures you don’t overcook or undercook your food. Whether you’re making beef, pork, chicken, fish, or veggies, the precision cooker attaches to your pot of water (or other type of water container) and circulates water at the exact temperature needed to achieve the desired result. The device is designed for all skill levels, and you can either use the built-in controls or the Anova App to operate it.
Who doesn’t like silky-smooth, hotel-like luxury? That’s one of the crucial elements in recreating a 5-star hotel experience at home, and these Sleepletics Celliant Performance Breathable Bed Sheets can help to achieve that effect. The sheets have a Celliant material that regulates body temperature and fosters better localized circulation. This helps to promote restful sleep – and the Celliant is permanent, so mom doesn’t have to worry about washing it out over time. The sheets are also wrinkle- and shrink-resistant. Each sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases (although twin sizes have 1 pillowcase). Sizes range from twin and full to queen 12” and queen 15”, in addition to king 12”, king 15”, and California king 15”. Color options include tan, blue, chalk, and light gray.
Imagine how much fun is is listening to your favorite songs on vinyl records. This Fluance RT81 Vinyl Turntable provides a slice of nostalgia, and a superb sound. The dust cover keeps everything safe from dust, and mom can even play records with the cover closed. The record player also includes an Audio Technica cartridge, and a balanced tonearm and stylus. The cabinet is made of MDF, with a piano black finish – although it’s also available in a walnut finish. The rubber slip mat ensures there are no unwanted vibrations.
Make sure home is protected with this HeimVision HMD2 Wireless Rechargeable Security Camera. It is 100% wire-free, with a built-in rechargeable battery and WiFi. It’s also compatible with the HMS1 Solar Panel (sold separately) which allows the camera to be solar-power rechargeable. The camera can be used indoors, but it’s also weatherproof, so it can be used outdoors as well. The 130-degree camera has 1080P HD resolution and automatically switches to night vison when it gets dark outside. The two-way audio in real time allows you to converse with visitors (and your pets).
These Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds provide over a day’s worth of battery life. A single charge provides 8 hours of battery life, and using the wireless charging case provides 3 extra charges. The ear buds also have numerous choices to achieve the right fit, including silicon earbuds, shark fin sleeves, and memory foam tips. Also, since the ear buds are scratch resistant, waterproof, and dustproof, your graduate can use them when working out. The sleek, compact design of the earbuds ensures that they can be comfortably worn for long periods of time.
Fill the room with music while you work with these Edifier Powered Bluetooth Speakers. And as an added bonus, the luxurious look of the speakers can instantly upgrade the look of your space. The Bluetooth speakers are wireless for convenience. You can connect to your Android or iPhone, or to a tablet, PC or Mac. The side of the main speaker contains the controls, allowing you to adjust the volume, treble, and bass. There’s also a remote control included. In addition to woodgrain, the speakers are also available in black.
Save time and energy with the Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner. It can both vacuum and wash your floors at the same time. The machine also cleans a variety of floors, including wood, tile, vinyl, marble, linoleum, and laminate. The powerful suction is driven by a brushless digital motor to clean sticky messes like spilled cereal and milk, while also being ultra quiet. The vacuum is also lightweight and cordless, so it’s easy to maneuver into corners and up and down stairs.
With the click of a button, you can activate the self-cleaning function, and the machine will automatically engage detergent and fresh water to clean the brush roller and tubes. This allows you to keep your hands clean. Both the self-cleaning and charging are done on the compact docking station, so there’s no mess on your floors. There’s also a digital interface, which displays such information as the battery indicator and self-cleaning icon. The interface also displays a notification when the brush roller is tangled or when the water tank is empty.
Social distancing has made photos and videos more important than ever. The Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame allows you to receive images via the Nixplay app for iOS and Android, or by using email, Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Verizon Cloud, Amazon Alexa, and Google Photos. The digital picture frame has a 1200×800 HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and automatically adjusts when it is in landscape or portrait mode. The model shown above is the 10.1” frame, but it’s also available in smaller and larger sizes, as well as different frames finishes.
We’re now spending a lot of time inside, and this can lead to not-so-fresh air. The Wynd Plus Portable Air Purifier is only 9” tall, and weighs less than a pound, so it’s perfect for cleaning personal space. The device was created by rocket scientists at MIT, and uses a medical grade filter to remove dust, smoke, pollen, dander, smog, mold, and bacteria from the air. It can also be used in a car or dorm room. The air purifier includes a detachable air quality tracker which links to a smart phone and provides alerts when the air gets bad.
The Mr. Ironstone Computer/Gaming Desk with Cup Holder is perfect for a gaming room or a home office. The MDF PVC laminated cover is waterproof, and the metal frame legs are durable and stylish. The desk can hold up to 110 pounds. The leg pads are adjustable to ensure a level table even on uneven flooring. The desk has a curved design, making it more comfortable, and the 2 cable management holes help to corral those ugly wires. There is also a detachable cup holder on one side, and a headphone hook on the other side. The desk is 30.5”H x 43.5”W x 29”D, and the decals are easily removable.
-
If you want a really good listening experience, consider these Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds in titanium black. These true wireless earbuds are engineered for calls and music, with a battery life of 7.5 hours. A 15-minute charge will last for an hour. The earbuds use a 4-microphone call technology – which filters out wind and other types of noises – to provide a clear phone call. The earbuds are also compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. There’s also a Jabra Sound+ app, which allows you to customize your settings to personalize your sound. In addition to titanium black, the ear buds are available in mint, copper black, navy, and gold beige.
Since being inside is the new normal, eating and exercise habits may change, and resulting in the need to monitor any potential body changes. The FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale measures weight, but it also measures 16 additional stats, including BMI, bone mass, BMR, muscle mass, hydration level, body fat, and obesity degree. The Bluetooth glass scale is stylish, and the FitTrack works with Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, and several other fitness apps. It even track measurements, and can set weigh-in reminders.
-
These Urban Ears Pampas Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones have optimized acoustics for a rich listening experience, and the Bluetooth5.0 allows your grad to listen wirelessly for up to 30 feet. The battery provides over 30 hours of play time on a single charge, and the control knob can be used to skip tracks, adjust the volume and answer calls on the go. There’s also an empty socket for sharing music with a friend. The earphones have a collapsible design to save space, and they’re available in charcoal black, almond beige, and field green.
Some weighted blankets may be too hot to be used in every season. However, the Gravity Cooling Blanket features a cooling fabric that wicks away moisture to keep dad cool and comfortable. The blanket consists of a duvet cover and an inner weighted piece. It contains ultra-soft microfibers and distributed weight –the gridded stitching ensures the internal plastic beads are always uniformly distributed. The blanket can be used on a bed, but also on a couch or reclining chair. The machine-washable blanket is available in gray, navy, and white, and in 15, 20, and 25 pound weights.
Improve driving performance and response times with this Lanmodo Infrared Car Night Vision Camera. The camera is an 8.2” IPS screen in 1080P HD full color. It helps to brighten the view of the road, and extend the viewing distance. The night vision camera plugs into the cigarette lighter (or OBD II port), and not only helps night drivers, but also provides clearer images when it’s raining or foggy. It can be installed on top of the dashboard, or a suction cup can be used to attach it to the windshield. In addition, there’s an optional rear view camera, which is IP67 waterproof. One neat thing about the night vision camera is that it isn’t limited to automobiles; it can also be used when boating, hunting, or camping.
It’s tempting to sit on the sofa, munching chips and candy all day. Although fruits and veggies are much healthier, you may not enjoy the hassle of preparing them. The Hurom Easy Clean Masticating Slow Juicer is a convenient way to convert fruits and vegetables to liquid form. The slow squeeze technology ensures the juice retains its taste. In addition, the control level, along with a fine and course strainer, help you regulate the amount of pulp in your juice. And there’s no need to scrub these strainers – cleaning merely involves rinsing them in water.
Dad can charge all of his devices at one time with this ChargeHub Powerstation 360 10-Device Surge Protector Power Strip. It includes 4 USBs and 10 AC outlets, and provides 4000 Joules of surge protection, to keep connected devices safe during power fluctuations, surges, and spikes. It also includes mounting anchors, a hanging template, and instructions for mounting on the wall. The powerstation eliminates the need for multiple power strips, saves space, and provides a way to neatly organize cords.
Stay healthy with this Withings Hybrid Smartwatch. Obviously, it tells the time. However, it also monitors your heart rate, and automatically tracks over 30 activities, including walking, running, and swimming. In addition, it monitors dad’s sleep cycles, and notes interruptions and sleep depth. The watch is water resistant to 50M, so you can shower or go snorkeling in it.
Who wouldn’t love this vintage Marshall Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker. The controls allow you to choose the sound source (WiFi, Bluetooth, RCA, or 3.5mm), and also adjust not only the volume, but also the levels of bass and treble. The retro smart speaker can also be controlled via Alexa and can be used to interact with dad’s lights, TVs, thermostats, etc. An added bonus is that you can download the Marshall Voice app and make equalizer adjustments through it.
If you’re looking for a practical gift, consider this JumpSmart Portable Car Jump Starter with Flashlight and Power Bank. The jump starter is powerful enough to start cars, SUVs, trucks, lawn mowers, boats, and motorcycles. The smart jumper cables have 10 built-in safety features – audible alarms and visual indicator lights – to provide warnings if the connection is incorrect. The jump starter also has an attached 8W, 330 lumen LED flashlight with 4 modes: low, high, strobe, and SOS. And if that’s not enough, the jump starter can charge USB devices like phones, tablets, and cameras.
If you wake up with clogged sinuses and a scratchy throat, consider this Elechomes Ultrasonic Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier. In addition to helping you breath easier, it can also assist in moisturizing your skin, and keeping you cooler in the summer. (You can select a warm mist in the winter.) The large tank provides up to 40 hours of continuous use, and the unit can humidify up to 750 sq. ft. The unit is easy to fill, easy to clean, has digital controls on the front, and includes a remote control.
Coffee connoisseurs will enjoy this Espro 1132C2 P7 Brushed Stainless Steel French Press. Unlike traditional glass presses, the P7 has a tank design with vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel. This means the container is unbreakable – and it keeps drinks hot for several hours. The double micro-filter actually filters the coffee twice, so there’s no grit or sludge at the bottom. The 32-ounce brushed stainless steel French Press also looks like a work of art on your countertop, and using a separate filter, it can also brew loose-leaf tea.
This is one fun, double-duty item. The Clevr Ice Chest and Foosball Table Top is colorful and practical. The cooler chest stores ice and drinks – and can hold 60 cans or 50 bottles. The chest also has lockable, swivel wheels, making it easy to transport the cart or secure it in place. There’s a bottle opener and cap catch tray. In addition, the bottom tray provides extra storage, and the drainage spout is a convenient way to remove melted ice. The foosball table top design provides unlimited entertainment for older kids and adults.
-
If dad is handy in the kitchen, this Hurom Fruit & Vegetable Knife Set, Matte Black is something he can definitely use. It includes a 7-inch Santoku Knife for cutting hard veggies like beets and celery; a 4-inch Citrus Knife for cutting citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes; and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife for extra precise cutting. These modern and sleek knives are made of German steel, and are lightweight and durable. They also include a matte black finish, which resists corrosion.
With this Humanscale Ergonomic Foot Rocker, you can exercise while sitting at his desk or while watching TV. Prolonged sitting is bad, but this machine encourages you to gently rock your feet. This engages lower leg muscles and increases healthy circulation. The footrest has a steel frame and a solid hardwood platform. The non-skid surface and adjustable knobs allow you to find the most comfortable position. And there’s an added bonus – the rocker also looks stylish under your desk.
Clean air as important during any season. The Coway AP-1512HH Air Purifier is a sleek unit that can clean air in room up to 361 square feet. Although it’s small (16.8”W x18.3”H x 9.6”D), the air purifier features a 4-stage filtration process: washable pre-filter, activated charcoal filter, true HEPA filter, and vital ionizer. There’s also an air quality indicator, and three fan speeds. In addition, the unit has a filter replacement indicator, so you won’t ever have to guess if the filters need to be changed or not.
Nothing says “beach house” like this Cariloha Bamboo Duvet Comforter. The crisp, clean white material is soft as a cloud. Both the interior and the exterior of the plush comforter are made of 100% viscose from Bamboo, which is softer and cooler than cotton, and also odor and allergy resistant. And since it’s an all-season, all-weather weight duvet comforter, you’ll stay cool throughout those hot summer nights.
Anyone can enjoy this Helinox Table One Collapsible Lightweight Table, which can be used indoors or outside. Whether he’s working around the house, or relaxing in the backyard oasis, this table is the perfect size. It’s 15.5” tall and can hold up to 110 pounds. The table top measures 23” x 15.5” and is made of rigid panels sewn into a durable fabric. It’s sturdy enough to hold a laptop, tools, – and you can even use it to hold a meal. However, the lightweight table can also be easily collapsed and put into the zippered carrying case. It’s available in gray, and also in black.
Many medical and dental services have been curtailed. So now, it’s more important than ever to keep your mouth healthy. The Waterpik Electric Toothbrush/Water Flosser allows you to brush and floss at the same time. By pushing a button, you can select sonic brushing or water flossing – or both. In addition, the handle is detachable. The combo includes 2 water flossing brush heads, a 2-minute timer with 30-second pacer, 10 pressure settings, a recharge indicator, a deluxe toothbrush travel case, and a global charger.
Household air gets stale, and can also contain a variety of unhealthy substances. The Molekule Mini+ Air Purifier is great for smaller rooms (250 sq. ft.). It uses PECO technology to not only collect, but destroy allergens, bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and ozone. The 360-degree air intake takes in pollutants and disperses purified air at every angle. In addition, the fan speed auto adjusts based on the sensor’s diagnosis of the room’s air quality. The vegan leather handle makes it easy to transport the Molekule Mini, so you can place it where it’s needed. However, if what you really need a larger air purifier, the regular Molekule can clean the air in a 600 sq. ft. room.
With this Cubii Seated Compact Elliptical, you can exercise even when sitting down watching TV or working at your desk. The ergonomic design can help dad tone his hip flexors and glutes; quads, hamstring, and calves; and also his abs and core. The elliptical has 8 levels of resistance and it is whisper quiet, and combined with the smooth gliding motion, you won’t be distracted from whatever else you’re doing. The elliptical also has a display monitor to monitor your progress (calories, RPM, distance), and it includes a handle for easy transport.
-
When your hands are filthy, you really don’t want to touch anything else. And you don’t have to with this Kohler Touchless Foam/Liquid Soap Dispenser. The no-touch operation is hygienic and convenient. By simply turning the dial, you can match the soap type to foam or liquid – and there are also settings to dispense a small, medium, or heavy amount of soap.
There’s also a light feature to help your kids figure out how long to wash their hands. The light is actually a 20 second timer, so kids know to keep lathering until the light goes out. The soap dispenser uses four AAA batteries, and is available in a variety of colors.
When working from home, you don’t enjoy the health benefits of walking through the parking lot, running up and down the stairs, and strolling those long hallways to the break room or conference room. However, this FluidStance Plane Cloud Balance Board is one way to remain active while you’re working from home. If you have a standing desk, you can burn calories while you balance on the board. It engages your leg and core muscles and increases your heart rate by 15%,
Even if you don’t have a standing desk, you can take advantage of the balance board while watching TV, talking on the phone, or when you’re just bored.
Whether your floors are wood, tile, linoleum, stone, or even concrete, the Karcher FC 3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner can handle them. It’s designed to both wipe and vacuum at the same time, which eliminates the need to pre-sweep or vacuum the floors before mopping. The machine uses forward rotating microfiber rollers that makes operating it so easy you can use one hand. The cleaning head has a flexible hinge, and the machine can be placed right up against the wall, which ensures that you can clean every corner, and also under furniture and around furniture legs. It’s also perfect for cleaning stairs. The machine uses a 2-tank system to keep the dirty water separated from the clean water, and the rollers are also machine washable. And since it’s cordless, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides 20 minutes of cleaning. When not in use, the hard floor cleaner can be stored on the included storage base.
Clean drinking water is always essential, but purchasing water bottles can be expensive and wasteful. The PUR Advanced Faucet Water Filtration System is an economical way to purify your drinking water. The water filter clicks onto your faucet and typically provides 100 gallons of filtered water (roughly 2 to 3 months) before it needs to be replaced. The water filter removes 99% of lead, and reduces 70 different contaminants, such as chlorine.
Update your small kitchen appliance collection with this Calphalon Active Sense Blender. It has a digital interface and 5 food settings: milkshake, smoothie, salsa, juice, and frozen drink. In addition to low, medium, and high settings, you can also choose thin and thick settings (like “chunky”). The add liquid indicator lets you know when more fluids are needed based on your desired setting to avoid air pockets. The best part about the blender is that it is intuitive, so it can sense the jar’s mixture and make adjustments to ensure the perfect result. The blender also includes a 24 ounce Blend-n-go smoothie cup
Fill your home (or anywhere you go) with music using this Bose Portable Smart Speaker, which delivers spacious 360-degree sound and powerful bass. Since it’s lightweight (weighing just over 2 pounds), and has a convenient handle, the speaker is easy to transport. It is also durable and water resistant, so you don’t have to worry about dropping the speaker or splashing water on it.
In addition to being a portable Bluetooth speaker, it’s also a home speaker and a voice control speaker, so it can be used with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Of course, when not using voice control, it can also be activated via touch or the Bose Music app. Adding to the convenience of the speaker is the long-lasting battery that can hold a charge for up to 12 hours. The speaker is available in two colors: triple black, and luxe silver.
If your eating and exercise habits have changed, you might want to monitor any potential changes to your body. The Body+ Smart Body Composition Digital Scale by Withings measures your weight, but it also measures body fat and water percentage, muscle mass and bone mass. The stylish Bluetooth scale works with your Apple watch, and also Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, and several other fitness apps. It’s available in black, and also in white.
Even new homeowners scream for ice cream. This Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker can turn any adult into a child. It has a 2 quart capacity and the control panel features 3 settings and multiple speeds. From soft serve to frozen yogurt, this makes all of your frozen ice cream favorites. It is available in stainless steel and also in white, and you can choose between models with a countdown tier and those without one.
The right sheets can also keep you cool at night, like this Malouf Woven 100% Rayon from Bamboo Sheet Set. The rayon from bamboo fibers create a breathable and temperature-regulating fabric that wicks moisture away from your body. This keeps you cool and dry while you’re sleeping, which will allow you to increase the thermostat’s temperature. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and odor resistant – and they have deep pockets to fit securely on mattresses of any depth. The sheets are available in a variety of colors, including ash, rain, citron, rain, driftwood, and white.
Health-conscious individuals will appreciate this Cuisinart Digital Glass Steamer. Equipped with a stainless steel steaming tray and a glass lid, it has 5 food settings already preprogrammed, including seafood, vegetables, poultry, grains, and manual. There’s also a 60-minute countdown timer, and an LCD panel. The dishwasher safe digital glass steamer is available in stainless steel and also in white.
If you want a vacuum that can clean everything, consider this LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum. It’s versatile enough to clean hard floors and carpets, but you can also adjust the telescopic wand to point the vacuum upwards and clean the top of your cabinets, drapes and other hard to reach places. And if that’s not enough, you can also convert the stick vacuum into a hand vac and clean your car, in-between your sofa cushions, and other places that a traditional vacuum cleaner couldn’t effectively reach.
The cordless vacuum includes not one, but two, removable lithium-ion batteries and it can operate for 80 minutes on one charge. The handy battery indicator light lets you know how much power is left. Vacuums tend to get really dirty, but the LG CordZero has a pre-filter, fine dust filter, and cyclone filter, and the filters and the cyclone system are washable. The vacuum also includes a variety of accessories, including a charging stand, crevice tool, and power carpet nozzle.
One high-end coffee maker that can help you create a gourmet kitchen is the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder. To call it ‘beautiful’ is an understatement. The gorgeously-designed stainless steel appliance also includes a stainless-steel milk pitcher, portafilter, single and double filter basket, cleaning brush, and descaling solution. There’s no need for a grinder since the La Specialista has an integrated sensor grinder and smart tamping station. The dual heating system has separate hot water spouts for coffee and tea. Active temperature control ensures that the coffee is extracted at the best temperature. In addition, the advanced latte system allows you to choose from micro-foam frothing for high-end lattes, or rich foam for high-end cappuccinos.
Perhaps the most important feature of any kitchen is its level of cleanliness. The Levoit Handheld Cordless Stick Vacuum can help you in that area. The brush roller has an LED light to find those hidden crumbs that can attract insects, and the vacuum also picks up pet hair. Since the vacuum is cordless – with a battery that lasts for 40 minutes on level one and 20 minutes on level 2 – you don’t have to worry about running a nasty cord across your kitchen countertops. And since it’s lightweight, you can also reach cobwebs above the corner cabinets. The stick vacuum can also convert to a handheld vacuum, making it easier to reach dirt and dust in tight spaces and crevices.
Loving your pets means that you want their food to be as fresh as your own, and it’s a bonus if the food storage is also attractive. Enter this simplehuman Brushed Stainless Steel Pet Food Storage Can, which is practical and stylish. It has an air tight seal to ensure the food tastes as fresh as the day you bought it – and the lock-tight handle clamps keep your pets from feeding themselves. The inner bucket is removable, and the entire can has a fingerprint-proof coating. The 32-pound can also has built-in wheels, so it’s easy to move around. There are three sizes of cans to choose from.
It’s easy to prepare gourmet meals with the CHEF iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker. The sleek matte black appliance looks stylish on any counter, but it does much more than just make your kitchen look good. This smart appliance can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, and it includes over 300 cooking presets – and WiFi connectivity. The Chef iQ app provides access to hundreds of recipes and step-by-step videos, and includes the ability to save your favorite presets. The smart cooker is also easy to operate, with a intuitive full-color LCD display with capacitive touch control. The 6-quart appliance only measures 13” x 13,” so it won’t take up much space.
You can’t have a gourmet kitchen without fancy-schmancy glassware, like this set of four Epare Clear Glass Double Walled Wine Glasses. Whether you’re pouring orange juice or champagne, the optical effect of the liquid suspended in air is a conversation starter. Made of hand-blown borosilicate glass, these lightweight wine glasses aren’t just pretty to look at. The double-walled insulation means that the glasses resist condensation – so there are no water rings on your countertop. The durable wine glasses can be put in the microwave, dishwasher, and they can even withstand the freezer.
You can relieve stiff muscles with the Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Device – which is much cheaper than visiting a massage therapist. It’s cordless, so you can use it anywhere. The Hypervolt has 3 levels of vibration to provide the appropriate level of speed and power for each muscle group. The quiet glide technology means you won’t need to wear noise cancelling headphones to block out the annoying sounds that typically accompany massage devices. It may look heavy, but the lightweight device weighs less than 3 pounds. The rechargeable battery provides over 2 hours of use, so you can massage several muscle groups in one sitting.
Fans can help your HVAC circulate cool air, and this Lasko XtraAir 48” Tower Fan with Ionizer looks sleek while doing it. The 48” tower is slim enough to fit and look good in any room in your home, and it has 4 different fan speeds. The widespread oscillation feature can help to cool rooms quickly. There’s also a built-in ionizer that adds millions of negative ions to the air, which creates a fresh air environment. The tower fan also has a remote control and an auto-off timer.
The Dash Chef Series Digital Blender can handle whatever you put in it. The blender has 6 preset functions: rinse, puree, smoothie, soup, crush, and frozen. It uses commercial grade stainless steel blades – and the same 2.25hp motor used in small lawn mowers. This ensures that it will chop, grind, dice, juice, and whatever else you need efficiently and effectively. It can make cold drinks like smoothies and ice cream, but also make hot soups and purees. The grind function can even handle nuts. In addition, the digital blender is self-cleaning: add warm water and soap, select the rinse function, and it handles the rest. In addition to red, other color options include black, aqua, champagne, matte black, rose gold, and white.
This Levo II Herbal Oil and Butter Infusion Machine uses controlled heat to infuse liquids like oil and butter with flavors, scents, colors, and nutrients. Whether you’re making banana bread, ginger-sesame salad dressing, mint-infused strawberry cream soda, lavender-infused dish soap, or even sandalwood and lemongrass beard oil, the Levo II makes it easy. The appliance will dry, decarboxylate, infuse, and dispense at the touch of a button, and the Levo II parts can be easily removed and placed in the dishwasher.
You can infuse batches up to 19 ounces at one time, and the silicone stirrer ensures the ingredients are not aerated – which prolongs their shelf-life. Using the Levo app, you can wirelessly connect to the appliance when away from home, and also access the time and temperature calculator and try new recipes. In addition to jet black, the Levo II is available in cayenne red, alpine white, Meyer yellow, and robin blue.
This Viking Culinary Professional 5-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set is durable, and designed to last look beautiful in your kitchen for a long time. The cookware has five layers of heat conducting metal that is bonded together to increase cooking efficiency. There are 3 layers of aluminum alloy – which transfers heat evenly and more efficiently. The stainless-steel exterior, which has a satin finish, is easy to clean. The cookware can be used on all types of cooktops, and it can also be used in the oven, when broiling, and even on the grill up on 600 degrees. The 5-piece set includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 6-quart Dutch oven/stock pot with lid, and a 3.4-quart everyday casserole pan with lid. It is also available in a 7-piece set and a 10-piece set.
This C&N Footlockers College Dorm Storage Trunk is one of the coolest storage options that you’ll find. It’s available in a boatload of colors, including navy, gold, hot pink, purple, dark green, red, teal, coral, white, and light blue – and that’s just half of the color options.
This trunk is perfect because it has wide, sturdy steel handles, and also steel trim and hardware, making it easy to transport. The trunk also has thick plywood walls and can hold 150 pounds inside and 1,000 pounds on top. In addition to providing storage, it can be used as a coffee table, nightstand, or a sit-down bench. Another cool feature is the lid stay, which only allows the lid to open approximately 85 degrees, so you don’t have to worry about the lid banging up against the wall or destroying the floor. It doesn’t come with a padlock, but you can purchase one to use with it. The storage trunk measures 32”L x 18”W x 16.5”H.
This Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Nonstick 13 Piece Cutlery Set has everything you need to prep like a professional chef. The set includes an 8” chef’s knife with ridge, a 7” slicer knife with ridge, a 7” Santoku knife, an 8” bread knife, a 3.5” paring knife, six steak knives, and a pair of kitchen shears. The knives are also labeled so you know if you’re pulling out the bread knife, slicer, parer, etc. The sharpening knife block uses ceramic self-sharpening technology that allows you to automatically sharpen the blade every time you remove one of the knives. Made of fully forged steel, the knives also have nonstick blades, so you can slice, dice, and chop effortlessly.
Shine a light on your subject with this Otus LED Gesture Control Desk Lamp. You can turn the light on or off by merely waiting your hand over the lamp’s head (wave left to turn it on, and wave right to turn it off). But being touchless isn’t the only neat feature. There are 12 dimmable levels of brightness and 3 color settings. In addition, the head swivels in different directions, and the metal arms can be adjusted to various heights and degrees.
Sure, you could boil water in a pot, but how would that look in your gourmet kitchen? This Chefman Programmable Electric Glass Kettle is a much better option. It’s perfect for tea, coffee, French press, and any other hot water needs, and has a digital touch display with programmable steep times. The electric glass kettle can also keep the water at the desired temperature for up to 60 minutes. There’s also a tea infuser that allows you to brew tea directly in the glass kettle. Maintenance is a breeze. The borosilicate glass kettle is stain resistant, and there’s a filter in the kettle that keeps the water and tea clean, so you merely need to rinse it with hot water. In addition, the glass kettle has 2 neat safety features: the kettle will automatically shut off when water reaches a boil. It will also shut off when there is no water in the kettle (or when there’s just a little water left in it).
The Creative SoundBlasterX Katana Soundbar has a slim profile that fits right under your monitors, but it produces a powerful sound. The 5-driver, tri-amplified design produces a total output of 75RMS/150W high-definition well-balanced audio. And when you’re trying not to wake the whole house, the headphone jack ensures you’re the only one hearing the high-res 24-bit audio. Using a reactive lighting system, the soundbar’s base is lined with 49 programmable LED lights. The soundbar can also be connected via optical-in to your TV.
Air purifiers, like this Levoit Vista 200 Air Purifier, can also contribute to energy efficiency. It helps to remove dust, dust mites, etc., from the air, which stops these particles from clogging your HVAC. Also, the Levoit has a brushless motor, and consumes as little as 0.9W of electricity. Even if you run the air purifier around the clock, the manufacturer says it would only cost $6 a year, which is 30% less than other types of air purifiers. In addition to dust, the Vista 200 also removes smoke, allergens, bacteria, and odors.
This Philips Soup Maker looks impressive on your countertop, and it allows you to make soup in three easy steps: add ingredients, select pre-set program, and then lower the lid. The appliance combines heat and a unique blade that is designed for blending. It can make pureed, milk based, and chunky soups, such as chicken noodle, potato, broccoli, miso, and tomato soup in 18 minutes or less. The stainless steel soup maker can also make cold soup, and serve as a blender to make smoothies and compote. There’s also a recipe book included, and it contains 38 recipes, such as turkey chili, fish stew, chicken pot pie soup, and vegetable tortellini soup.
If you like your coffee with all of the bells and whistles, consider this Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. It really is a “coffee house” and makes espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. Add milk and the milk frother turns it into a light, creamy foam. The machine also provides the ability to choose a single or double shot of espresso. The CoffeeHouse has a 19-bar professional quality Italian pump, and can make dual espressos at one time. It can also make 6 cappuccinos, or 3 lattes at one time. Another feature of the machine is a one-touch stainless steel drip tray that is designed for durability.
Effortlessly control your HVAC with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It learns your preferences and energy consumption patterns and then creates an auto-schedule to ensure that your home is the perfect temperature when you walk through the door. This means that you won’t be cooling or heating an empty house. Independent studies reveal that the Nest Learning Thermostat can reduce your cooling bills by 15% and reduce yout heating bills by 10% to 12%. The thermostat can also be activated remotely, so you can control it from your phone, tablet, or laptop – whether you’re at home or away.
The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is made of stainless steel and also has stainless steel conical burrs, and a stainless steel grounds container that can hold enough grounds for 12 cups of coffee. With 15 grind settings and additional microsettings, you can also ensure the perfect grind. It’s easy to operate, with a one-touch start, and the timer remembers your last setting. The larger-capacity hopper has a UV-blocking tint and a mess-free design, so you won’t spill debris all over the place.
Remove dirt, dust, and grime with the Karcher K2 Plus Electric Power Pressure Washer. The 20-foot-high pressure hose can clean windows, decks, sidewalks, steps, siding, fences, lawn equipment and furniture – and even vehicles. The lightweight design, wheels, and handle provide easy transport. There’s no need to switch nozzles, since the Vario spray wand can adjust effortlessly between low and high pressure settings. In addition to the high-pressure hose and Vario power jet, the pressure washer also includes a high-pressure gun, dirt blaster, integrated water filter, and adapter garden hose.
Another great item to keep you from spending a lot of time and effort in the kitchen is this 10-quart Crock Pot. It’s actually several kitchen appliances in one, and you can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, and to boil, simmer, steam and brown/sear. The release steam dial ensures you don’t have to expose your hands to hot steam. Also, the progress bar lets you know when the pressurization cycle has ended. There are 15 one-touch meal settings to help you make meals in a fraction of the time required using conventional cooking methods. The extra large capacity allows you to prepare a lot of food at one time, so you won’t have to cook every day.
It’s easy to separate laundry with the BirdRock Home Oversized Divided Hamper with Liners. You can put white items on one side and colors on the other side. Or you can assign each side to a different person. The beautiful hamper is made of natural woven Abaca fiber, with handles on each side for easy transport, and the dimensions are 24”W x 14”D x 27”H. It’s also available in a honey color, which is made of natural woven Seagrass fiber.
Update your front porch and add convenience and safety with this Ring Video Doorbell 3. The sleek design doesn’t take up much space, but the small device does a lot. Using the Ring app, you can see who is at your front door, and also hear and speak with them. You can also receive notifications on your phone whenever the doorbell is pressed or even when any type of motion is detected. Installation is easy and includes a mounting bracket, installation tools and hardware. You can also choose to wire the doorbell into your existing doorbell system.
You can make coffee look as good as it tastes with these De’Longhi Fancy Collection Double Walled Thermo Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Macciato Glasses. The set of 6 includes 2 Espresso glasses, 2 cappuccino glasses and 2 latte macchiato glasses. The durable double wall thermo glasses are made of borosilicate glass and are designed to keep hot drinks hot and keep cold drinks cold. The glasses also resist condensation, and are dishwasher safe.
Include some natural elements in your laundry room with the Kouboo Rattan Hamper with Cotton Liner. It’s hand woven from Rattan, and has a clear lacquer coating. The removable cotton liner is machine washable, and the hamper can be cleaned with a damp cloth. The hamper is 22” high and 18” in diameter.
Protect your floors with this Heavy Duty Washing Machine Drain Pan. When your washing machine is set in the drain pan, you won’t have to worry about water leaks – and as an added bonus, the pan looks good. It works with most major appliances, whether front load or top load. The pan shown is 32” x 30,” but it’s also available in a smaller and a larger size.
If you’re looking for a compact air purifier, consider the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier. It’s only 8”W x 8”D x 16.7”H and is designed for small to medium rooms. The 3-part filtration system includes a fabric pre-filter, particle filter, and carbon filter. The air purifier provides a 360-degree air flow, and it can remove allergens, smoke, odors, mold spores, pet dander, and dust mites.
When you need some peace and quiet, reach for these Moshi Avanti C USB Type-C Headphones. They include a microphone, carrying case, USB connectivity with a digital to analog converter, and a customizable equalizer setting. The angled ear cup provides comfort and noise isolation. The stainless steel headphones are also adjustable, and available in burgundy red, caramel beige, and onyx black.
The Braun MultiQuick 3-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender is easy to use. The Smart Speed technology lets you change blending speeds by merely adjusting the pressure of your hand on the device. There’s also an unlock button to prevent accidents, and the PowerBell anti-splash shaft keeps food from splattering. The stainless steel blades ensure precise, easy work, and the EasyClick System makes it easy to change accessories. The Blender includes a beaker, whisk, blending shaft, and 1.5-cup chopper.