Russian ISS Astronaut Ivan Vagner’s Video Has Some Seeing UFO

Ivan Vagner, a Russian astronaut with the International Space Station (ISS), claims he captured the sight of five unusual lights, which some are calling a UFO, on a video that has gone viral.

“Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner recently captured footage of the auroras over the Antarctic. ‘5 objects’ appeared in the the time-lapse according to Vagner in a tweet. The imagery was sent to Roscosmos for analysis,” Video From Space wrote on YouTube, sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Auroras captured from space station – '5 Objects' seenCosmonaut Ivan Vagner recently captured footage of the auroras over the Antarctic. "5 objects" appeared in the the time-lapse according to Vagner in a tweet. The imagery was sent to Roscosmos for analysis. Vagner's tweet: https://twitter.com/ivan_mks63/status/1296030323806003205?s=20 Credit: Space.com / footage courtesy: Roscosmos / Ivan Vagner / produced & edited by Steve Spaleta (http://www.twitter.com/stevespaleta) 2020-08-19T16:00:14Z

Vagner first revealed the video on Twitter. He wrote, “Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora.” You can find the cosmonaut’s Twitter page here. He wrote the tweet in Russian and in English.

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

Vagner didn’t actually use the word UFO in his tweets, although he raised questions about what the lights could be. However, some people on social media are using that term to describe the lights.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vagner Wrote That He Saw ‘Five Objects Flying Alongside’

Continuing my posts about the experiments we conduct at the International @Space_Station. Today’s #experiment is Biocard helping to study heart electric activity measured by electrocardiographic monitor with negative pressure in lower part of the body. pic.twitter.com/diQ4o3VpIB — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 27, 2020

Vagner explained what he saw in the video. “At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?” he wrote. “P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec.”

He added: “P.P.S. The information was brought to the notice of Roscosmos management, the materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis.

As Global News.ca described it, the video captures “the curved edge of the Earth at night, with the green swirl of the aurora moving across its surface and several star pinpoints visible in the background.”

The Video Was Also Shared by the Russian Space Agency

Интересное и одновременно загадочное видео, сделанное космонавтом Роскосмоса Иваном Вагнером (@ivan_mks63) с борта Международной космической станции 🤔 https://t.co/zAm4TPmdk1 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) August 19, 2020

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, also shared the video to its Twitter feed. “An interesting and at the same time mysterious video made by Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Wagner (@ ivan_mks63) from the International Space Station 🤔,” the space agency wrote.

Vagner has been sharing photos for weeks showing magestic views that he’s captured from space. “The Strait of #Magellan and #TierradelFuego archipelago – another amazing place on our planet. During his first round-the-world trip, in 1520 Magellan discovered the strait separating South America from Tierra del Fuego archipelago, later the strait was named after him,” he wrote with this tweet.

On August 20, NASA wrote that American astronauts were going to be visiting their Russian counterparts on the ISS. “The three Expedition 63 crew members living aboard the International Space Station will spend the weekend inside the orbiting lab’s Russian segment,” a NASA statement reads. “Commander Chris Cassidy and his crewmates Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin will stay in the Zvezda service module from Friday night into Monday morning.”

The release explains, “The three station residents will have plenty of room in Zvezda this weekend. The module provides the living quarters that enabled permanent human habitation to begin nearly 20 years ago when the Expedition 1 crew arrived at the station Nov. 2, 2000. Cassidy, Vagner, and Ivanishin also will have access to the Poisk mini-research module and their Soyuz MS-16 crew ship for the duration of their stay.”

