Trini Lopez III Dead: Legendary Singer Dies 83 From Covid-19

Trini Lopez III, the legendary singer and star of The Dirty Dozen, has died at the age of 83. Lopez’s personal assistant confirmed to Heavy that Lopez died around 5:30 a.m. on August 11 in Palm Springs after suffering from coronavirus. Lopez’s assistant said that the singer had not been sick for very long.

Lopez is best known for his hits, “If I Had a Hammer,” “Lemon Tree” and “Sally Was a Good Old Girl.” “If I Was a Hammer” was a number one hit in 36 countries. Lopez was a native of Dallas, Texas, and had lived in Palm Springs since the 1960s, according to Palm Springs Life.

A message on the singer’s Facebook page appeared briefly on August 11. The message read, “Today Trini passed to the other side from Covid-19. He loves his God, family and all of you. He was such a gentle and loving man and will be deeply missed.” At the time of writing, the message was removed. This led to rumors that reports about his death were a hoax.

On August 9, one of Lopez’s friends wrote in a Facebook post, “Today is a sad day for one of our dear friends Trini Trinidad Lopez III please say a prayer for him he has Covid and is very sick.”

A Documentary on Lopez’s Life Is Due Out in 2021

On August 10, Palm Springs Life reported that documentary filmmakers Todd Hughes and P. David Ebersole were working on a documentary on Lopez’s life titled, My Name Is Lopez, is due to be released in 2021. Hughes told the website, “[Lopez’s} story is so important right now. He was born in Dallas, Texas as a full-fledged American – the son of illegal Mexican immigrants.”

During the same interview, Ebersole spoke about the hardships faced by Mexican immigrants in the 1950s and 60s including “Operation Wetback.” Hughes added, “Trini triumphed over all of that, and had this incredible life, and became kind of an American icon in his own way. It’s just a great story.”

Lopez Once Worked for Lee Harvey Oswald’s Assassin Jack Ruby

While Lopez lived in his home city of Dallas, he worked for night club owner Jack Ruby. In 1963, Ruby show Lee Harvey Oswald dead on live television shortly after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Lopez once said in an interview, “I did work for him, but it was a place that was nicer than all the places he had. They were all kind of dives by the way. They were strip joints and all that. The nicest club he had was called The Vegas Club. No strip dancing. Strictly a nightclub. People came in and they danced to my band. It had a big bar. It was the nicest place he ever owned that that’s where I used to work. I never worked those strip joints in my life.”

In the same interview, Lopez said that Ruby had nothing to do with the singer getting a record deal with Frank Sinatra’s Reprise Records. The singer said, “No. Jack Ruby never got me anything. He paid me very little. Reprise wasn’t even around at that time. Sinatra bought the company in the late ’50s. We’re talking with Jack Ruby, ’55, ’56.”

