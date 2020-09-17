‘I Think I Killed my Child’: Orlando Woman Pulled Naked From Lake

An Orlando woman is charged with first-degree murder for the death of her 6-year-old son, telling deputies, “I think I killed my child,” according to an Orange County Sheriff’s arrest affidavit.

Witness accounts, surveillance video, and the accused woman, 26-year-old Laubreaunne Wilson’s own words tell a chilling and perplexing story.

A friend of Wilson named Santana Gunn told deputies that her daughter had been playing with Wilson’s son, Avion Barner, after school Wednesday in the courtyard of the Key Suites apartment’s where they both live when Wilson abruptly came and grabbed her son by the arm saying they had to go.

Shortly after, Gunn told investigators that she saw Wilson pacing around the courtyard alone, repeatedly saying, “444” and “God forgive me.” That was around 2:30 pm.

But at 2:25 Wilson is seen on surveillance video pulling her son across Orange Blossom Trail “without regard for traffic,” according to the arrest report. She was headed to Tyler Lake.

Six minutes later at 2:31, the affidavit says video shows Wilson going back to the apartments — alone.

Next, at 2:58 video shows Wilson walking back toward the lake and coming back carrying her son draped over her left shoulder. He was “limp and wet and was not moving,” according to the affidavit. Another witness told deputies she saw Wilson carrying Avion but did not know them and did not check on the child.

An hour and a half went by until at 4:32, Wilson was seen walking alone toward the lake again by Gunn, who along with her sister followed Wilson because she’d seen her acting strangely in the courtyard earlier.

Wilson Took Off Her Clothes & Went Into the Lake. She Refused to Come Out Saying, ‘God Forgive Me’ Over and Over’

According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson took off her clothes and went nude into Lake Tyler. Gunn and other witnesses tried to get her to come out, but she wouldn’t, and repeatedly said, “God Forgive Me.” Orange County Fire Rescue were called and went into the lake to finally pull her out.

Wilson’s friend and the other witnesses didn’t know where Avion was and initially thought he may be in the lake. No one could find him in the small body of water, so someone suggested they check Wilson’s apartment. Avion’s grandmother, who also lives at Key Suites, went with a property manager to Wilson’s apartment where they found Avion in the water in the bathtub, unresponsive, with foam in his mouth, according to the affidavit.

The grandmother tried CPR until paramedics arrived, but no one was able to revive the 6-year-old.

Meanwhile, Wilson was being checked out for injury by emergency workers when she said, “I think I killed my child,” according to the arrest report. She also said those words in front of deputies who were wearing body cameras.

It Started Out as a Seemingly Normal Day

According to Gunn, who’d known Wilson for about a year, she’d seen Wilson a couple of times that day, and their children had spent about an hour playing together. The women and the children “regularly spend time together within the apartment complex,” the affidavit said.

Gunn told investigators that she’d seen Wilson at about 9:30 a.m. that morning and all was well. Then at 1:30, Gunn went to Wilson’s apartment again after she picked up her daughter from school and her daughter and Avion went outside to play.

“Everything seemed fine,” the affidavit says.

But hours later Avion would be dead.

Wilson’s version of Sept. 16 and what happened with her child are redacted in the affidavit, but it says that Wilson asked to speak with a detective about an hour and a half after her arrest, and their conclusion was, “Based on the above circumstances, probable cause exists to show that Labreaunne Wilson did commit the offense of murder in the first degree.”

According to Wilson’s Facebook page she is from Kansas City, MO. In 2014 court records show she was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after a physical fight with her brother, but the charges were dropped. Wilson was evicted in 2016, and made an insurance claim after a lawsuit in 2018. Otherwise, she has no criminal record in Orange County.

In her last Facebook post, on Sept. 13, three days before the death of her son, she wrote, “She legit blessed me with her words. God uses bad for good sweetheart. Thank you thank you thank you.. law of 3.”

Several commenters on the post condemn her. Some ask, “why?” Someone speaks of her possibly seeking out witches and warlocks as the meaning behind her last post, and one person says he worked with her at Hard Rock Cafe, and “honestly she seemed normal really didn’t see this coming.”

But one commenter said, “People who really knew her knew she had mental health issues.”

