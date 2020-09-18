Podcaster & UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Issues Apology: ‘I F***** Up’

Podcaster, comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has issued an apology after making a comment about “left-wing people” purposely setting fires in Portland, Oregon. The popular podcaster spoke with writer and political commentator Douglas Murray during episode No. 1538 of the Joe Rogan Experience when he made the claim.

During the over two-hour long conversation, Rogan and Murray spoke about the fires affecting the west coast of the United States, specifically in Portland.

“I actually love Portland,” Rogan said. “It’s one of my favorite places to perform. Most of the people there are very nice but there’s a madness going on there — you want to talk about madness of crowds. That exemplifies that right now.”

“They’ve arrested people for lighting forest fires up there. They’ve arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires,” Rogan continued. “You know, air quote ‘activists.’ And this is something that’s also not widely being reported – that people have actually been arrested for lighting fires up there.”

Rogan Issued an Apology and Retraction After Receiving Criticism Online About the Comment

Rogan received criticism online after making the claim during the podcast with Murray and was accused of spreading misinformation. For example, one user wrote, “Joe Rogan lies to his millions of listeners that left-wing activists are starting forest fires in Oregon. This dangerous claim has been completely debunked.”

A day after the podcast aired, he issued an “apology and a retraction” via social media. Watch below:

Rogan tweeted:

I f***** up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland. That turns out to not be true. I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it. I read one story about a guy getting arrested for lighting fires. Turned out to be true, but the other shit I read about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland was not true. I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really f*****g stupid mistake that won’t happen again. I’m sorry.

The Portland FBI Issued a Statement About Rumors of ‘Extremists’ Setting Fires

The FBI Portland division released a statement days before Rogan’s podcast with Murray regarding rumors of extremists setting wildfires on purpose. The agency denied that the fires were starting intentionally and called on their community to help stop the spread of misinformation.

The entire statement can be seen below:

FBI Portland and local law enforcement agencies have been receiving reports that extremists are responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon. With our state and local partners, the FBI has investigated several such reports and found them to be untrue. Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away [from] local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control. Please help our entire community by only sharing validated information from official sources.

