How to Watch ‘4400’ Reboot Streaming Live Online

Sci-fi show “The 4400” has been rebooted for a new, younger audience. Its new iteration, simply titled “4400,” premieres Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of "4400" online:

‘4400’ 2021 Preview





Play



4400 (The CW) Trailer HD Reboot of the former USA Network staple, which explored the travails of 4,400 missing people who all at once returned in a ball of light to Earth. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more 4400 season 1 promos in HD! 4400 official website: cwtv.com/shows/4400/ Like 4400 on Facebook: facebook.com/TheCW4400 Follow 4400 on Twitter: twitter.com/TheCW4400 Follow… 2021-09-14T20:04:43Z

Science fiction series “The 4400” originally ran on the USA Network from 2004 to 2007. Now the show has dropped the “The” and is debuting a new updated version on The CW.

The CW press release teases:

Over the last century at least four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma) and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell-bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr) whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.

The premiere episode is titled “Past Is Prologue” and its description reads, “As the 4400 return, the government tries to understand the phenomenon and analyze the potential threat; an empathetic social worker and a hardened community corrections officer are among the civil servants tapped to deal with the uncanny refugees.”

Then on November 1 comes “All Things Are Possible, whose description teases, “As the 4400 become even more disenchanted with their accommodations, new rules have everyone on edge; Andre and LaDonna help Claudette push her newfound ability to new limits; Shanice gets an unexpected visitor.”

The CW’s “4400” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.