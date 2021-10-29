How to Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket 2021 in US

Pakistan will be fancied to continue a surprising run in the Super 12 of the 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup when Babar Azam’s side face Afghanistan on Friday. Azam has led his nation to shock victories over India and New Zealand. The skipper’s thrived with the bat, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, while Haris Rauf has been the star of the bowling attack.

Afghanistan won’t arrive at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the same momentum, but the squad did beat Scotland by 130 runs last time out. Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran were the most prolific in front of the wicket.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Preview

Captain Mohammad Nabi only needed to chip in with 11 of the 190 runs Afghanistan tallied against Scotland. His job was made easier by the pairing of Gurbaz and Zadran. The former slogged his way to 46 off 37, including four sixes. Zadran was even more prolific, putting 59 on the board from just 34 balls. His outlay featured five fours and three sixes. He was eventually caught out by Brad Wheal, but the damage had been done.

Afghanistan’s onslaught was started in style by opener Zazai. The 23-year-old belted a 44 off 30, managing a trio of fours and the same number of sixes in the process. If these batters can maintain their form, the Afghan order will be the key to victory.

Azam will look to disrupt the innings with Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan’s star pacer chucked 13 dots, took a wicket and allowed a mere 21 runs against the Black Caps. His performance was a worthy follow-up to a stunning display against India, when Afridi snatched three wickets.

Fortunately for Pakistan, the bowling attack is far from a one-man show. Not when Rauf is peppering the wicket with pace. His right arm proved deadly against New Zealand, taking a quartet of wickets. Those at the end of the Afghanistan order will be fearful of Rauf zeroing in on the wicket.

No bowler has taken more wickets in the death overs than Haris Rauf since his T20I debut in January 2020 🤯 The #Pakistan speedster boasts an economy rate of 7️⃣.8️⃣9️⃣ during this phase of the innings 💪#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HFXXf7vqLm — CricWick (@CricWick) October 28, 2021

Team Green also has more than one potential match-winner at the crease. Rizwan hit five fours as the platform for a 33-run effort against New Zealand, but Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali also caught the eye. They combined for 53 not out, and both are adept at standing up to spin.

While the scoring against the Kiwis was solid, Pakistan will need more runs to match and exceed the Afghan order. Azam and Rizwan will need to replicate their heroics against India, when the captain was 68 not out, while his opening partner struck an unbeaten 79. Fakhar Zaman can also produce more from the key number three spot.

Leg-spin specialist Rashid Khan will be Afghanistan’s main remedy for Pakistan’s dynamic batters. Khan was ruthless against the Scots, sending Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal and Josh Davey packing from the crease. Khan will be helped if Mujeeb Ur Rahman can create movement with some tricky, off-break deliveries.

The spin section of the Afghan attack has the most important role to play in this one. If they can dominate early on the slow wicket in the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan will bring Pakistan’s winning run in Group 2 to an abrupt end.