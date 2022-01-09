How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in USA

The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations is set to being on Sunday. The tournament will start out with four matches on opening day, yet amongst all the festive environment there is also a cloud of uncertainty that is

In the United States, every match of the tournament will be televised in English on either beIN Sports or beIN Sports Xtra, while some will be televised in Spanish on beIN Sports en Español or beIN Sports Xtra Español. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every AFCON 2022 match online:

Africa Cup of Nations 2022 Preview

Africa is the second most competitive region in the world behind South America. This tournament comes in with main candidate that looks to repeat in Algeria. The Desert Foxes come into this competition riding a 34-match unbeaten streak. A great deal of the accolades and spotlight will fall on Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

A great deal of pressure will fall on Cameroon. The host nation will be looking to win their sixth AFCON title, but the question is their cohesiveness as well as their collective form. What will help them out is playing in their own backyard while being placed in the accessible Group A.

Outside of these two teams, there are some squads that come to mind that could be able to knock Algeria off their pedestal.

One of those teams is Senegal. They come into this competition as Africa’s top-ranked side for the past three years. One has to remember that they were runners-up in 2019. For the most part, that nucleus that includes Sadio Mané remains and should be considered amongst the main challengers.

To not include that seven-time champions Egypt would not make sense in an African football context. Under Carlos Queiroz, this team could be one of the strongest sides as they boast arguably one of the best players in actuality in Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

Ghana and Nigeria are among the continent’s most successful countries but had unconvincing 2022 World Cup qualification campaigns. For the Black Stars, it will be a tournament where they can turn their fortunes around by being able to perform and compete for the title with players like Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

The Super Eagles, in the meantime, are coming off a 1-1 draw to a ver competitive Cape Verde side and will have their work cut out when they face Egypt in their debut match. A great deal will be expected of Villarreal forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Amongst the dark horses and former champions you can look at in this tournament are Cote D’Ivoire, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the progress of teams like Comoros and The Gambia and how they could fare in their maiden voyages at the top level of continental football.