Alex Hamzy: A Tribute to the Bristol, Connecticut Officer

Officer Alex Hamzy was identified as one of the two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers who were shot and killed in an ambush-style attack.

Hamzy was 34-years-old. The other officer who died was Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35. You can read about Demonte here.

Authorities said that the officers were “were lured to the home for a fake domestic incident between two brothers, then ambushed,” WFSB-TV reported. “Preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene,” the state police said.

The suspect was dressed in camouflage. A third officer was also wounded but survived the attack. The community of Bristol has come together to mourn the loss of the two officers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hamzy Was Remembered as Inspirational, With Contagious Energy

People offered tributes to Hamzy online. Journalist Brittany Decker wrote, “I know one of those officers, Alex Hamzy. We went to Bristol Eastern High School; he graduated a year before me. Alex was a light, his smile and energy contagious. Yet his life cut far too short at 34 years old, leaving behind a beautiful wife and so many friends I know who are taking his loss very hard. It’s hard to wrap my mind around it.”

Wrote one:

Mr. Alex Hamzey I literally just saw you about a month ago and you were giving me some inspiring words! You were one of the nicest kids I have ever been given the opportunity to call a friend! I cannot even believe it’s was you and this is real! In our high school days you were one of the funniest and nicest kids in Bristol eastern and of course I had your lovely mother Mrs. hamzey as one of my core teachers! My condolences go out to you and your entire immediate family and your BPD family and not only that every single persons life you have touched with your yrs at Bristol Eastern and your yrs of service on BPD!

Connecticut State Police said in its press release, “Upon arrival, Bristol Police Officers were immediately encountered by a suspect outside of 310 Redstone Hill Road. Shots were fired and one officer, Officer Alex Hamzy, died at the scene, while two other officers were also shot. Sergeant Dustin Demonte was taken to Bristol Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Officer Alec Iurato was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where he is undergoing surgery for serious wounds.”

Hamzy, Who Was Married, Shared a Photo of a Thin Blue Line Flag

Hamzy’s Facebook page contains a photo of a thin blue line flag. He made it his cover photo. According to Bristol police, Hamzy, who grew up in Bristol, worked for the police department since 2014.

His wife’s Facebook page is filled with pictures of her with Hamzy.

Police Have Set Up a Donation Fund to Help the Officers’ Families

Britol police announced that they had set up a donation fund to support the officers’ families.

“The immediate aftermath of last night’s events a silent vigil and gathering will be held tonight, Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at Bristol Eastern High School @ 5:30 PM,” Bristol police wrote on October 13, 2022.

“The Bristol Police Department requests the public and media respect the family’s wishes of privacy and are given a time to grieve during these difficult times.”

A “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” has been established “through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families. Donations are currently being accepted at all branches and additional donation opportunities will be forthcoming,” police wrote.

The Other Officer, Dustin DeMonte, Leaves Behind 2 Kids & a Pregnant Wife

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte’s brother, Philip DeMonte, spoke about his brother to Heart Connecticut Media Group. He described him as bringing “joy and laughter” to his family.

According to the interview, Demonte was married with two kids, ages 3 and 2. His wife is pregnant with their third child.

On Facebook, Demonte shared photos of his family and shared a police badge in mourning. Some of his recent photos showed Demonte’s kids at a pumpkin patch as well as photos showing him with his wife and children.

