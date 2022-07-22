Alex Wollet: ‘Clark Kent’ From Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Identified

Alex Wollet has been identified by TMZ as the Clark Kent lookalike sitting behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews at the Jan. 6 House select committee hearing Thursday night, July 21, 2022. Twitter users took notice of Wollet when he appeared on prime time television, and asked who he was and if he was seeing anyone.

“Ok, I know this is incredibly vapid & shallow given how critically important the Jan 6 hearings are,” wrote Twitter user LookingIsFun. “BUT WHO’S THE HUNK?”

The primetime airing of the House select committee’s findings focused on what Trump was doing in the 187 minutes of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was the second primetime slot for coverage of the hearings, and was planned as the final hearing. Committee members said in their opening remarks that it would return in September to air additional findings.

Here’s what you need to know about Wollet:

Wollet Is a 23-Year-Old Fellow at the National Institutes of Health & Living in Washington, DC

Ok, I know this is incredibly vapid & shallow given how critically important the Jan 6 hearings are, BUT WHO’S THE HUNK? pic.twitter.com/8sLDk1u57T — LookingIsFun (@LookingIsFun1) July 22, 2022

Wollet is a 23-year-old medical student from Youngstown, Ohio, according to TMZ. He has a private Instagram page with only three posts. It says he is located between Youngstown, Columbus and DC. Wollet has 1,079 followers and follows 1,138 people as of 4 p.m. Eastern time Friday, July 22.

Wollet is living in Washington, DC, and he is a fellow at the National Institutes of Health, according to his LinkedIn page, which has since been removed. The New York Post reported he is involved in a university program to bring Columbus, Ohio, in alignment with the requirements of the EPA’s Clean Air Act.

“Someone get this man a phone booth so that he can save democracy,” one person wrote on Twitter.

I was distracted by Clark Kent…. anything interesting happen at the hearing? pic.twitter.com/P4ATA7vCqS — emily huckabee (@emilyhuckabee) July 22, 2022

“I was distracted by Clark Kent…. anything interesting happen at the hearing?,” another person wrote, sharing a photo of Wollet adjusting his tie.

“Why are people questioning Clark Kent’s presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He’s obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet,” wrote another person.

Another Twitter user noted that at the time, Wollet had no idea he was famous.

“When you have no idea you’re trending and about to walk out of that hearing to a modeling contract, a marriage proposal and a three-way,” the Twitter user wrote.

Wollet Is Not Single, According to New York Magazine Writer Yashar Ali

Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. pic.twitter.com/BtimNE7pCj — Mara (@mara94345) July 22, 2022

New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter that he knew who the man was, but would not say.

“The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single,” Ali wrote. “That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know!”

“Devastating news to my wife…,” Tyler Redenbaugh wrote in a retweet of the post.

It appears that Wollet wants to be left alone. The New York Post reported that his Instagram page had been public before he became the Internet’s latest obsession. He also removed his LinkedIn page.

But it didn’t stop the Internet from making him a meme.

#January6thHearing

This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. pic.twitter.com/5JDv4RRnfO — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 22, 2022

“This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman,” wrote KristinDeLuciaMorgan, sharing a photo of Wollet adjusting his glasses.

“You know the #January6thHearing is a big deal when Clark Kent of all people is skipping San Diego Comic Con for it,” another person wrote.

Twitter never agrees on anything. EVER.

Clark Kent enters the chat… 🥵 pic.twitter.com/3Gted5r5d9 — Heather 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@heatherinthePNW) July 22, 2022

“Twitter never agrees on anything.”

“EVER,” another person wrote on Twitter.

“Clark Kent enters the chat…”

