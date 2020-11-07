WATCH: Reporter Tells Trump Supporter to ‘F*** Off’ During Live Broadcast

People across the nation took to the streets to celebrate Democratic candidate Joe Biden being announced the 46th President of the United States and News12 journalist Alex Zdan was reporting live from one of the outdoor gatherings in New Jersey when he was interrupted by a Donald Trump supporter walking by.

When an elderly man wearing a Trump face masks appears on camera, Zdan turns around says, “How you doin’ man?” In response, the Trump supporter says, “Is this real news or fake news?” a question which clearly frustrated Zdan.

“F*** off,” Zdan replies.

The altercation quickly went viral on Twitter. Political host Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted the video saying, “Make this man the host of Meet the Press.” While actor Patton Oswalt retweeted the video and said, “Gonna watch this on loop.”

Within an hour of the video garnered nearly 1 million views.

Trump’s Continous Use of the Term ‘Fake News’ Was Extremely Frustrating for Journalists

Zdan was championed on Twitter for his response to the trolling Trump supporter. While cursing on live TV is usually frowned upon, the past four years have been exhausting for reporters as Trump continuously dubbed their factual reporting as “fake news” merely because it didn’t praise him as president.

“Fake news” was one of Trump’s favorite terms to use during speeches throughout his presidency. He constantly referred to mainstream media outlets such as CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, as “fake news,” and verbally attacked reporters numerous times for asking difficult questions during his press briefings.

During one of The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings in March, Trump went off on CNN anchor Jim Acosta. In response to Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus earlier that month and the negative effects that might’ve had on the nation caused Trump to get visibly rattled.

Trump told Acosta “It’s people like you and CNN who say things like that. It’s why people just don’t want to listen to CNN anymore… Instead of asking a nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question.”

Trump continued on to say to Acosta that he “could cause panic much more than even you. I could make you look like a minor league player… I could cause panic. But I don’t want to do that.”

In response, Trump’s 2016 campaign surrogate David Wohl tweeted, “King of FAKE NEWS @acosta and his horrible network @CNN get body-slammed by Trump after little Jim blurts out yet another stunningly stupid question.”

