Allison Rice: A Tribute to the Slain LSU Student

Allison Rice was a 21-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, college student who was shot and killed in her car while it was stopped near railroad tracks.

Rice, who was also known as Allie Rice, was a student at Louisiana State University. She was from Geismar, Louisiana. According to Fox News, Rice was shot in downtown Baton Rouge.

“Everyone has just had enough. Everyone. I had a friend, and I don’t see her often… and she messaged me, and said, ‘Was that your niece?’ and I said, ‘Yes,’ and she wrote back and said, ‘I feel like she’s family now. I feel like she’s everyone’s daughter now.’ Everyone’s daughter. Everyone’s niece. Everyone’s sister,” Susie Rice Granier, Rice’s aunt, told Fox News Digital.

The motive and suspect are not yet clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rice Was Found Dead ‘Inside Her Bullet-Riddled Car’

According to Fox8Live, Rice was “found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16.”

Someone fired at least “five or six” bullets into her vehicle near a railroad tracks. She was alone in the car, the television station reported.

Granier told Fox News that Rice was stopped at an intersection waiting for a train to go by and might have tried to “turn around or get away” when she was shot.

Heavy has reached out to Baton Rouge police for additional details.

2. Rice Was ‘Too Good for This World,’ a Friend Wrote

A woman wrote on Facebook, “My heart is so heavy this morning thinking about one of our Local Daughters, LSU Senior Allison Rice ‘Allie Rice.’ No parent should ever have to bury their daughter. I pray the Lord shines a bright light on the evil doers that took her life. Please pray with me for her family and for justice~This literally could be any of our daughters.”

Senator John Kennedy wrote on Facebook, “Becky and I are devastated to learn about the tragic passing of LSU senior Allison Rice, whose life was taken in a senseless act of violence. We are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to her family and the LSU community.”

Another person wrote on Facebook, “Today we lost someone too good for this world. I had to turn off my phone and keep my attention diverted today in order to get through an important dental interview. But once it was over, I had to sit down and attempt to process these events. How could someone do this to a girl like Allie? The girl I grew up with….The girl who was the life of the party. How could that girl be gone? I really don’t understand. Allie deserved so much more than this world… and instead she got the evil, senseless, and disgusting actions of one sick human being.”

3. LSU Said Rice Was a Senior at the University

LSU released a statement on her death through Fox8Live:

The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police. Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

Heavy has reached out to LSU for additional comment.

4. Rice Was a Cheerleader Who Served on the Homecoming Court at Dutchtown High School

Rice was a graduate of Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, where she served on the Homecoming court and was a cheerleader. Her Facebook page shows her with a Homecoming sash.

“Soo heartbreaking!! She was the sweetest person and such a great teammate when we cheered together at dutchtown. Prayers to her friends and family going through this tough time🥺” a friend wrote.

“The Dutchtown community is shattered over this.. We really need our city to do better and be better,” another person wrote on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Allison Rice, who was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her,” High School Principal Matthew Monceaux told WAFB-TV.

“We will have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss. If your child wishes to talk to a counselor, please encourage him or her to seek assistance from a teacher or counselor.”

5. Allie Rice, Who Was Studying Marketing, Worked as a Bartender

According to her Facebook page, Rice worked as a “bartender at The Shed BBQ” in Baton Rouge.

She was studying marketing at LSU, lived in Baton Rouge and was from Prairieville, Louisiana.

Her page mostly shows her with friends.