Amarillo, Texas, Zoo Creature Captured in Viral Photo

An Amarillo, Texas, zoo “creature” was captured in a viral photo that has people all over the world wondering, what is it?

That’s open to interpretation. It all started when the City of Amarillo posted the picture, which was taken in May 2022, and asked people to identify the creature.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Amarillo Zoo Captured the ‘Strange Image’ in the Dark, the City Says

The City of Amarillo wrote on its Facebook page,

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?

According to Britannica, a chupacabra, in Latin American popular legend, is “a monstrous creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood…As a fearsome but probably nonexistent creature, the chupacabra has been characterized as the southern equivalent of the Sasquatch.”

“We’d love to hear feedback from the community on what they think it might be. It’s a very unique picture, and we’re excited to see what the community thinks. The photo is absolutely real,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Amarillo, to News Channel 10.

People Posted Wild Guesses on the City’s Facebook Page

People’s guesses about the Amarillo zoo creature ran the gamut. They posted jokes and memes about it.

Here are some of the responses posted on the city’s Facebook post.

“Did you guys recently have a Furry Convention in town? That would answer a lot of things here.”

“Let’s just hope it’s not aliens coming to see how we treat lesser species😬”

“Clearly it is Rocket the Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“You can’t pay attention to most of this photo because it caught movement, which distorts the picture many different ways. Same thing happened on our security camera. We figured it out by knowing what was happening during the time stamp on ours. I’d say this is likely an animal or bird. Possibly an owl.”

“In my opinion, his is a person, hiding his identity with a strange head dress with bolt cutters in his right hand. Outside a zoo, possibly with the intention of breaking in. Careful. Weren’t animals released from another zoo recently? If it is not that, then possibly the spirit of a Native American in a coyote head dress, a shaman.”

“This is literally sonic the hedgehog.”

“It’s a person holding another person on their back, piggy back style. The leg closet to camera is the person being carried. It looks extra long because it’s hanging down from above where a normal would start – because they are on someone’s back. You can see the leg doesn’t reach all the way to the ground. The other leg is the person carrying and so is the arm in the back. It looks like they are reaching back to hold the person on their back or boost them up. The carry-er is looking in the direction he is walking and the piggy backer’s head is on the shoulder of the other person.”

“Lmao clearly no one has witnessed paranormal sights or sightings, this isn’t a chupacabra as you can see it is holding something a native feathered fan it’s a native American skin walker the way that only happens is by them doin sacrifices to enter that amount of soul opening to enter they are shape shifting and dark magic.”

“Probably some drunk homeless dude … stumblin’ stumblin’ stumblin'”

“Looks like someone dressed up.”

“Clearly a young werewolf…not a big deal.”

“Navajo Skinwalker…Google it.”

According to Legends of America, “In the Navajo culture, a skinwalker is a type of harmful witch who has the ability to turn into, possess, or disguise themselves as an animal.”

