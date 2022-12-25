Are Walmart, Walgreens & CVS Open on Christmas Day 2022?

Are Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy open on Christmas Day 2022?

The retailers are handling the holiday season differently. Some are open. Some are closed.

Walmart is closed. Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy are open, which is especially good news for people needing to fill prescriptions in the pharmarcies. However, some locations will be operating with reduced hours. Target is also closed if you’re thinking of heading there instead; Kroger is too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Walmart Is Closed on Christmas Day 2022, a Spokesperson Says

Heavy contacted Walmart public relations to ask: Is Walmart open or closed on Christmas Day 2022? This was the response:

“Thank you for reaching out! Walmart store hours are as follows: All Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day.”

For good measure, the spokesperson added in the emailed statement: “New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both have normal hours.”

Walgreens Is Open on Christmas Day 2022

Maybe you can find what you needed at Walmart at Walgreens because its stores are open on Christmas Day. However, some will be operating with reduced hours.

Here are the specific hours, according to the Walgreens website:



Christmas Day

“Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

You can find the hours for individual stores at the Walgreens store locator here.

Most CVS Stores Are Open on Christmas Day 2022>

What about CVS? Store hours vary by location, so call your individual store before going. You can find the CVS store locator here.

According to Today, most CVS stores, including those with 24-hour pharmacies, will be open on Christmas Day. However, shoppers are advised to call ahead because it’s possible some individual locations could vary. You can find the CVS store locator here. Heavy has contacted CVS public relations for additional details.

The CVS spokesperson told Today that some CVS pharmacy hours may be reduced on Christmas Day 2022, making it even more important that people check ahead.

What of Target stores? They are closed on Christmas Day.

Some restaurants and other stores are open, however. You can get a round up of stores and restaurants that are open and closed on Christmas Day 2022 here. For example, most McDonald’s restaurants are open on Christmas Day, but Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed. Kroger stores are closed on Christmas Day. Some Kwik Trip stores are open, but some are closed. Pick ‘n Save stores are closed on Christmas Day. Some Starbucks stores are open. With all of these stores, it’s a good idea to call ahead and ask your hometown destination because, as some are franchises, their hours on holidays can vary. Some of the store locator hours reflect regular and not holiday hours.

The stores tended to have more hours or be open on Christmas Eve, but a greater number close on Christmas Day.

