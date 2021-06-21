Argentina vs Paraguay Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Lionel Messi and Argentina are eyeing a win and a spot in the Copa America knockout stage as they take on Paraguay on Monday at Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

Argentina vs Paraguay Preview

Argentina has started their Copa America campaign with a win and a draw, the latest result a 1-0 victory against Uruguay. Surprisingly, it was the first win of 2021 for Argentina, having played to a draw their last three games.

“Today we tried to be a more compact team. We know that with the players we have here we can score at any time,” Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul said. “Today we gave another little step to improvement, we will celebrate it.”

Lionel Messi scored in the team’s opener but did not find the back of the net against Uruguay. He has high hopes that he can capture success this year with Argentina and lead the country to its first Copa America title since 2011.

“I think this is the time to strike a blow and the chance could come in this Copa America,” Messi said prior to the tournament. My big dream is to win a title with the national team. I was very close on many occasions and unfortunately it didn’t work out. I will keep going until I can’t any more.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win everything at a club level and on an individual level and it would be beautiful to win with the national team as well.”

Paraguay won its opener against Bolivia 3-1. They fell behind 1-0 at half but reeled off three straight goals in the second half to notch the win. It was the first victory in five tries for Paraguay, which are 1-1-3 in their last five.

Here’s the Group A table and where both teams stand:

Group A table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD Argentina 4 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 Chile 4 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 Paraguay 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 Uruguay 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 Bolivia 0 2 0 2 0 1 4 -3 Argentina is -230 to win the match, while Paraguay comes in at +600 to come away with three points. The total is set at 2.5 goals. The team’s played to a draw in their most recent meeting in November of 2020.

Probable Lineups

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.

Anthony Silva; Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Gastón Gimenez, Cardozo Lucena; Angel Romero, Miguel Almirón and Alejandro Romero.

