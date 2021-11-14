Arielle Jean Jackson: Southwest Flight Attendant Hospitalized After Attack

Arielle Jean Jackson is the woman accused of the attack in Dallas, Texas, that left a Southwest flight attendant hospitalized.

Dallas police released Jackson’s name as the alleged assailant, according to Fox Business. Heavy contacted Dallas police for additional details. It doesn’t appear this incident was captured on video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jackson Is Accused of Punching the Southwest Flight Attendant

Online jail records (above) confirmed that Jackson was in the Dallas jail as of November 14, 2021, but did not provide a booking photo.

The incident was violent, according to Fox. Jackson “boarded the plane and went straight to the back” where she had a “verbal altercation with a flight attendant who instructed the suspect to leave the plane,” police told Fox News.

According to what police told Fox, they believe Jackson “went to the front of the plane where she had another verbal altercation with another flight attendant” and then began “hitting her with a closed fist to the head.”

The flight was heading to New York City from Dallas Love Field, and occurred as passengers were boarding the aircraft, Fox reported. Heavy also reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

According to NBC News, the operations agent victim, was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Jackson was arrested and could face charges of aggravated assault, according to NBC.

“We have a Station Manager with her at the hospital with the full support of her Southwest Family sending our thoughts, prayers, and love,” an airline spokesman said in an emailed statement to NBC News. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”

There have been other incidents on Southwest planes. Previously, Vyvianna Quinonez was accused in federal court of attacking a Southwest Airlines flight attendant so violently her teeth were chipped. There have also been mask disputes.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, attacks against flight attendants are up.

“Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences,” said Lyn Montgomery, Local 556 President of the Transport Workers Union, to the television station.

Between April 8 and May 15, 2021, alone, there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest planes, Montgomery told NBC 7.

“The passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing,” said the spokesman for the airline, Chris Mainz, to the television station.

