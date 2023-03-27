Audrey Hale Shooting: Video Released, Photos Show ‘Aiden’ on Gun

Nashville police have released surveillance video they say shows Audrey Hale with a rifle shooting the glass doors at The Covenant School and then walking through hallways armed.

You can watch the video later in this article, but beware that it is disturbing, although it does not capture any of the actual shootings. Nashville police also released photos they said show firearms carried by Hale, including one with the name “Aiden” written on it, and a photo of Hale’s car. You can also see those photos later in this article.

“Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol,” Nashville Police tweeted with the video.

Hale, 28, was a former art student accused of fatally shooting three students and three adult staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023, according to Nashville police.

The Video Shows Audrey Elizabeth Hale Shooting Out a Glass Door at the School, Police Say

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

The video shows what police say is Hale’s vehicle driving into the parking lot. Then, you see gunshots blowing out the front door of the school before Hale, holding a gun, enters through them. The next video scene shows a glimpse of Hale in a red baseball cap with a rifle. Hale is then seen opening a door inside the school. Hale comes back out of the door, points the rifle and enters another door.

Hale is wearing some kind of a vest, as well as camouflage pants.

With a photo of Hale’s car, police tweeted, “Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale.”

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale. pic.twitter.com/ftGX74ecKr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Police also tweeted pictures of Hale’s firearms, writing, “Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition.” One firearm has the word “Aiden” written on it.

While police have called the suspect a female and a woman, and used she/her pronouns during their first press conferences, on LinkedIn, Hale indicated the use of he/him pronouns. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Hale does identify as transgender, per a later press conference.

Hale’s family and friends have not commented if Hale was transgender or had transitioned from female to male or just preferred he/him pronouns. The LinkedIn also indicated Hale has used the name Aiden Hale, including links to a now-deleted Instagram page under the name “creative.aiden,” and a Facebook page with the name “Aiden Creates,” along with a still-active RedBubble site with the same name. Hale uses the name Audrey Hale on a personal website.

Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition. pic.twitter.com/3LYOU2r0sh — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

“As officers responded to the Covenant campus, Hale fired on arriving police vehicles from a 2nd story window,” tweeted Nashville police.

Audrey Hale Shot & Killed 3 Students & 3 Adult Staff Members in the School, Police Say

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a Nashville resident who once attended the private Christian school, is also dead, police said.

A total of seven people, including Hale, were killed at the school, police said. The victims have been identified by police on Twitter as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9, along with 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Koonce was the head of school.

“UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman,” Nashville police tweeted. Police said a vehicle at the scene helped lead them to identify the suspect.

According to its website, The Covenant School is a private Presybyterian Christian school for students from preschool to sixth grade.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a donation page to help survivors.

Two officers confronted Hale on the second floor of the school, Nashville police tweeted. Police said Hale went to the second floor and opened fire.

The police chief, John Drake, said in a news conference the shooting was a “targeted attack.” He also said, “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we are going over that pertain to this date of the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was also going to take place. There is right now a theory that we may be able to talk about later, but it is not confirmed. We’ll put that out as soon as we can.”

Drake told NBC anchor Lester Holt that police believe Hale harbored some “resentment for having to go to that school,” but he did not share additional details. Drake said Hale “targeted random students and persons” in the school.

