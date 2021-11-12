How to Watch Baylor vs Incarnate Word Basketball 2021

Baylor hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Ferrel Center in Waco, Texas. UIW come into this game having lost their opener while the Bears come into this game looking to take the first step into what could possibly be a second consecutive national title.

Incarnate Word vs Baylor Preview

These two teams will face off on Friday and will be a much anticipated encounter for the Cardinals as last year’s game was cancelled due to bad weather.

Incarnate Word are coming off a loss in their season opener to Texas State 75-57.

Sophomore guard Josh Morgan led the Cardinals with 16 points followed by Johnny Hughes III with 12 points. Hughes III and Morgan also led the Cardinals in rebounds combining for nine total. The Cardinals combined for seven three-pointers in tonight’s matchup.

In the first half the Cardinals shot 42% from the floor compared to their 46% in the second half. The Cardinals also improved in turnovers from the 13 in the first half to only six in the second half.

The killer for the Cardinals was the 19 turnovers that ended up in 19 points.

There was also the issue of defense. It was a positive that they shot around 44%, but allowing the opposition to hit 61 percent of their shots is a recipe for disaster. To add to their miseries, they also conceded 44 points in the paint.

Meanwhile for the Baylor Bears, the talk of repeating as national champions is a real thing. For many, the question is which team could be able to topple the reigning national champs.

For many, this game against Incarnate Word will be important in the history of the program. For many, it is a chance to finally close the book on last season, when they receive their national championship rings. For this team, that will mark also the official beginning of this campaign and will have to set their sights on the new perennial objective- winning it all.

With several players from last year now in the NBA, there are a few younger players that are looking to keep this run of success continuing. Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer will step on the floor knowing that they will be the undisputed leaders of this team.

While there are others that want to prove how worthy they are of being on a team that, although not the preseason number one or even picked to win their conference, they know it is not how you begin but how you end that counts.

Some youngsters looking also to etch their name into the starting lineup are freshman wings Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan. These two will add dynamism and creativity that was not present on last season’s championship roster.

Sadly, they will be missing freshman Langston Love for the entire season after tearing his ACL in a scrimmage against Texas A&M.