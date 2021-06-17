Belgium vs Denmark Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Denmark gets back on the field after an emotional debut to take on a strong Belgium squad on Thursday at Euro 2020 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

Belgium vs Denmark Preview

The result was an afterthought during Denmark’s debut at Euro 2020, with the hearts and minds of the players on the health of Christian Eriksen. Eriksen collapsed along the sideline in the final moments of the first half, with many fearing the worst for the star midfielder.

Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest, is now in stable condition following the scary incident and his team needs to rebound from a somewhat shocking 1-0 loss to Finland if they hope to move on to the knockout stage.

The game was stopped but commenced just hours after the incident. After the loss, Denmark and its players pushed back against having to play the game under the circumstances.

“It was a wrong decision and completely untenable that the players had to be on the field so soon after the horrible experience,” Danish Football Association chairman Jesper Moller said in a statement on Wednesday. “That is a situation players and coaches should not be put in, because it is not and should not be their decision.”

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said Eriksen will watch the game from the hospital.

“Yeah I think Christian will watch [the game],” Hjulmand told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s really crazy, the hospital is right next to Parken, and when he looks out of the window he can see Parken and probably he can hear everything from Parken.

“That’s a crazy situation for Christian. But I think he’ll be in his shirt and watch the game.”

Belgium, which won its opener 3-0 against Russia, understands that they’re facing a team that will be fueled by emotion and need to be ready for anything.

“I don’t know how Denmark will react on the pitch but we’ll just have to look at ourselves and prepare for this game in a professional manner,” Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld told UEFA.com. “We will just have to try and win the game. That is all we can do. Of course there’s a lot of sympathy from all over the world for them now, which is as it should be seeing how they handled the situation. They will have our eternal respect for that. But Belgium will try and win this game.”

Belgium star Romelu Lukaku has planned a moment to celebrate Eriksen in the 10th minute. They chose that number because of his jersey number. Lukaku, a former teammate of Eriksen at Inter Milan, says they’ll kick the ball out of bounds and welcome a minute of cheering in celebration of Eriksen.

Belgium has even odds to win the game, with Denmark coming in at +310. The total for the match is set at 2.5 goals.

