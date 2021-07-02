Belgium vs Italy 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two powerhouse squads meet in the quarterfinals as Belgium and Italy face off on Friday at Allianz Arena in Munich. If you’re in the US, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Belgium vs Italy and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Belgium vs Italy Preview

Fresh off knocking off defending champion Portugal, Belgium seeks another big win against Italy in the quarterfinals. Thorgan Hazard scored the lone goal for Belgium on a rocket shot in the first half. The victory marked the first time Belgium has won four games at the tournament.

But the competition goes up a notch against Italy, which has allowed just one goal so far in the tournament.

“Italy will attack from the very first second; they will be very structured and dynamic. Every player knows his role,” Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said. “The game against Portugal was a game that could have been played a lot further down the line; usually players don’t play these physical and intense games at this stage of the tournament. Luckily, we have enough days to recover and prepare.”

A worry for Belgium is that De Bruyne and Hazard both had to be substituted against Portugal with injuries.

“We are fighting against the clock to get Eden and Kevin ready. I can’t say if they will play or not, because I want to wait until the last minute to decide. We know a lot of people are waiting on news, but we can’t give any just yet.”

Italy played to a 0-0 draw with Austria in the Round of 16, using a pair of extra time goals to escape with a 2-1 win.

“We don’t need to look for motivation for these kind of games, because adrenaline will do everything as soon as we step out on the pitch,” Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini said. “I think it will be a match between two great sides and small details will likely make all the difference. We have a great deal of respect for [Romelu] Lukaku because he had a great season at Inter and he became a dominant player. But it’s almost an insult to only talk about Lukaku when you see how many quality players that Belgium have.”

The Italy defense has the task of slowing down Romelu Lukaku, who has 46 goals in his last 45 international outings.

“He’s a great forward,” Italy defender Francesco Acerbi told EURO2020.com. “He’s had a real impact in Serie A as well as with Belgium. If you give him any space, he can score. You always have to be switched on, you can’t leave him anything. But I’ve stopped him before.”

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T. Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; E. Hazard/Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco/De Bruyne

Out: Castagne

Doubtful: E. Hazard, De Bruyne

Misses next match if booked: Alderweireld, T. Hazard, Vermaelen

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Misses next match if booked: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.