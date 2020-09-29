When Is the Biden-Trump Presidential Debate on TV & What Channel?

If you’re wanting to watch the 2020 Presidential Debate tonight where President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off for the first time, you won’t have to look for to find the debate on television. Here are all the details you need to know.

The Debate Airs on TV at 9 p.m. Eastern, But Coverage May Start Earlier on Some Channels

Tonight’s debate on Tuesday, September 29 begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Because it is being simulcast, it will be broadcast at the same time on many major channels. But some TV stations may begin their coverage a little earlier than 9 p.m. in order to provide some analysis. Here’s a look at what to expect. If you’re interested in watching a live stream, you can view an embedded stream at the end of this article.

To find out what channel any of the stations below is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel your preferred station is on in your region.

Note that the local channels listed below may vary their coverage depending on your location and region. But channels like CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC will be hosting the debate in all regions. So if your local channel isn’t airing the debate, check out one of those stations instead.

ABC: ABC is offering three-hour coverage starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. According to the TV Guide listing, ABC’s 2020 is focusing on the debate at 8 p.m., followed by Your Voice Your Vote from 9-11 p.m. Eastern.

CBS: According to the TV Guide listing, for the hour before the election starts, CBS will be airing a new episode of Love Island. Then from 9-11 p.m., the station will host The First Presidential Debate.

NBC: According to the TV Guide listing, for the hour before the debate begins, NBC will be hosting a new episode of The Weakest Link. Then from 9-11 p.m., NBC will air 2020 Presidential Debate 1: NBC News Special.

Fox: According to the TV Guide listing, for the hour before the debate begins, Fox will air a new episode of Cosmos: Possible Worlds. TV Guide lists local Fox channels as hosting the debate from 9-10 p.m. Eastern, followed by “local programming” from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. Eastern. It’s likely most stations will air the entire debate, however.

At 8 p.m. Eastern on the Fox News Channel, you can tune in for Tucker Carlson Tonight. Then from 9-11 p.m., Fox News is hosting Fox News Democracy 2020 Presidential Debate. Following this, Hannity airs at 11 p.m. Eastern.

PBS: According to the TV Guide listing, PBS’ coverage of the debate begins at 8 p.m. Eastern with The Vote: American Experience, which is billed as a documentary. Then from 9-11 p.m. Eastern, PBS is airing PBS NewsHour Debate 2020.

CNN: CNN is providing extensive coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern with Debate Night in America from 7-9 p.m. This is a countdown to the debate with Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and a panel of experts, according to the TV Guide listing. Then from 9-11 p.m., CNN is hosting First Presidential Debate, followed by Debate Night in America from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Eastern.

MSNBC: MSNBC kicks off its debate coverage at 8 p.m. Eastern with an hour-long Debate Pre-Show that’s counting down to the debate, according to the TV Guide listing. Then from 9-11 p.m., the channel hosts its program called Presidential Debate on MSNBC. Following this, MSNBC airs Debate Analysis on MSNBC every hour almost all night.

Telemundo: At 8 p.m. Eastern, according to the TV Guide listing, Telemundo airs Decision 2020: Trump o Biden. Then from 9-11 p.m. Eastern, Decision continues.

Univision: Univision’s coverage begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, according to the TV Guide listing. The program is called Destino 2020 presents: El primer debate.

Watch the Debate Online Below

You can also just watch the entire debate on a livestream below, provided by CSPAN.

First 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, OH. https://www.c-span.org/debates/ 2020-09-11T18:06:56Z

