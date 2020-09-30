WATCH: Biden Says to Trump in First Debate, ‘Will You Shut Up Man?’

The first presidential debate was argumentative and included repeated interruptions. At one point, former Vice President Joe Biden said to President Donald Trump, who had interrupted with him multiple times, “Will you shut up man?”

You can watch a video of that exchange here:

“Will you shut up, man?” This far in and it has devolved into this? #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/6yhSDwsGBD — Mark Critch (@markcritch) September 30, 2020

The first debate also focused on substantive issues like the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion and healthcare. Moderator Chris Wallace repeatedly admonished the candidates to stop talking over each other.

Trump tried to make the debate about the Supreme Court out of the gate, and Biden tried to make the debate about healthcare. “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but I’m not surprised,” Trump told the moderator Wallace.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biden Also Called Trump a ‘Clown’

“This man doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” said Biden. At another point, he called Trump a “clown.” You can watch that video above. Biden also said, “Keep yapping, man.”

Trump praised Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, at the beginning of the debate, and he claimed Democrats would do the same thing if they could. He said Biden would go to “socialist medicine.” Biden denied this point. “I proposed that we expand Obamacare and we increase it,” Biden said.

“Your party wants to go socialist medicine and socialist healthcare, and they’re going to dominate you, Joe,” Trump said.

“I am the Democratic party right now,” said Biden.

“Not according to Harris,” said Trump.

COVID-19 & Abortion Also Came Up

Biden said 200,000 people have “died under his watch.” Trump said people died in the military because they weren’t presented with proper healthcare during Biden’s years in public office.

Trump said Biden graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in his class. “There’s nothing smart about you Joe. Forty years and you’ve done nothing.”

Biden said the president was opposed to Roe v. Wade. “That’s also at stake right now,” said Biden, saying abortion was on the ballot “in the courts.”

“It’s not on the ballot,” said Trump. “You don’t know her (Coney Barrett’s) view on Roe v. Wade.”

Biden said that Coney Barrett had written that the Affordable Care Act was not constitutional.

Tyler Pager, a Bloomberg reporter, said, “An observation from inside the debate hall: Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks.”

The mask issue came up during the debate. Trump accused Biden of wearing masks all of the time and said he wears masks when he thinks they are needed. He said people were tested for COVID-19 before coming to the debate hall.

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named