How to Watch BU vs St. Cloud State Hockey Online Free

The St. Cloud State Huskies and the Boston University Terriers will meet in the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament on Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY. They’re the East Region’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNews. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Boston U vs St. Cloud State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Regional Championship games (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the main channel package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Boston U vs St. Cloud State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are all included in every package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Boston U vs St. Cloud State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Boston U vs St. Cloud State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Boston U vs St. Cloud State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Boston U vs St. Cloud State Preview

The Huskies (17-10, 15-9 in the NCHC) reached their fifth NCHC Tournament championship game but failed to capture their second title, suffering a 5-3 defeat at the talons of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on March 16.

“The best thing for your young guys is playing under the bright lights in huge games; there’s nothing that prepares you better for the NCAA tournament than playing in an atmosphere and a game like this,” SCSU head coach Brett Larson said, according to USCHO. “That felt like a Frozen Four game. You’re playing against one of the best teams in the country, you’re toe to toe with them all night.

“Certainly, you’d like five minutes of the game back that didn’t go your way, but the only way to learn and grow is going through things like that, and I think is really going to help this group continue to grow and continue to get better and be ready for next week.”

The Huskies have reached the Frozen Four just once; they fell to the Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-1 in the 2013 semifinals.

NCHC rookie of the year Veeti Miettinen, a freshman forward, has amassed a team-high 23 points through 27 contests, with 10 goals and 13 assists.

The Terriers (10-4-1, 10-3-1 in Hockey East) are paced by senior defenseman David Farrance, who last week was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist for a second time. He’s racked up 11 assists, a team-high, and 16 points, tied for the team lead, despite just playing just 10 of BU’s 15 games.

“He has been really impressive,” Larson said, according to the Boston Herald. “I’m really impressed and we’ve watched him quite a bit over the course of the last week and he’s obviously a difference maker.

“He’s a guy that certainly has the ability to create offense, make plays and jumping the play to add to their offense. He’s been very impressive to watch and one of the top D men that I have seen this year for sure.”

BU fell out of the Hockey East Tournament in the quarterfinals, succumbing to eventual finalists the UMass Lowell River Hawks 2-1.

The Terriers are searching for their fifth national title and first since 2009.

“They look like they are pretty well balanced and looks like they have great team speed,” BU head coach Albie O’Connell said of the Huskies, per the Boston Herald. “Their forwards look really quick, they pursuit the puck really well and they are really well coached. They play offense but they are really organized defensively.”