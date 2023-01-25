Brianna’s ‘Rose Dress’: Where to Buy It, Fan Reactions [PHOTOS]

Brianna Thorbourne’s rose dress on “The Bachelor” season premiere got about as much attention as the actual roses. Some fans were wondering where to buy it.

Thorbourne arrived carrying a rose (first impression) and literally wearing roses.

Fans generally reacted positively to the dress. “Brianna looks STUNNING in that red dress with her rose 🌹🤩 also why did it feel like she was the bachelorette when she walked in the mansion 👀 can we make that happen if she doesn’t win #TheBachelor,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

I’ll put money on the fact that Brianna did NOT pick her own dress. That screams Bachelor produces in every way. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ySf89qp8uU — Jaclyn Isis (@jaclynisis) January 24, 2023

The Style Spotter Instagram page says the dress was “Terani Couture Rose Embellished Gown – $1738.00.”

Couture Candy has the dress available in blush and silver.

Brianna is one of the contestants vying for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’s heart.

According to Bachelor Nation, Brianna walked into episode one already having a rose because America voted that she had the best connection with Shallcross in the “After the Final Rose” special for “The Bachelorette.”

A Fan Declared That ‘Brianna & That Rose Dress’ Were ‘So Pretty’

So Brianna has a rose. Brianna is the rose . #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WZvD79CiAp — Christine Tithecott (@ctithecottpiano) January 24, 2023

Other fans also reacted to the rose dress.

“Brianna: since she has the rose, the roses on her dress are a good fit. Otherwise don’t love the dress,” a person commented on Twitter.

Love Brianna's magnificent rose dress! 🌹 #TheBachelor — David Lartey (@DLartey94) January 24, 2023

“Brianna and that rose dress was so pretty 😍 go bri,” a woman tweeted.

Someone needs to find where Brianna got that red rose dress 🌹!! Stunning 😍 #TheBachelor #BachelorNation — CarrieGoBeLove (@CarrieGoBeLove) January 24, 2023

“Brianna from #TheBachelorABC is out of this world amazing. I loved her red dress she looked stunning and has great presence, and conversation skills. No wonder she’s Americas choice for the first impression rose! I hope the other girls don’t give her trouble,” tweeted another person.

According to her Bachelor Nation biography, Brianna, 24, is an entrepreneur from Jersey City New Jersey. The bio reads:

Brianna is a boss woman looking to add some love to her life! She is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old. Brianna is giving She-E-O vibes! Now that her career is in such a good spot, she seems to have everything in place except for a man. Brianna is a woman of the world and even lived in Paris for a few years growing up. So, she is looking for a ride-or-die partner with whom she can travel to new places. Brianna has high expectations, but she’s truly hopeful that Zach could be the man for her!

Brianna Says She Was Worried She had a Target on Her Back

Brianna spoke to co-hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast after the first episode of the show.

The caption for the podcast reads, “Cheers to our first guest of the new Bachelor season, Brianna! She’s opening up about her first, first impression rose, her journey to The Bachelor mansion, and what it was like going into night one with her rose 🌹”

“Having people not like me for having a rose already or having that target on my back was something I was really concerned about,” she said.

“I was so excited and so happy because when America saw Zach and I, they felt what I was feeling. In that moment, I genuinely felt like I was feeling head over heels and I felt that connection and chemistry. It really translated well. So going into the show, I was worried how I would do more than that.”

Brianna didn’t get the actual first impression rose from Shallcross, though. That went to Greer.

“With Greer, she had this calming effect on me. I’m back at the mansion and there’s the cameras and I’m meeting 30 new women, and it’s a lot to take in,” Shallcross told People Magazine “Every Day” host Janine Rubenstein. “And so when you meet someone that can bring that comfort level and allow you to not be so caught up in your head — it was very relaxed with her.”

