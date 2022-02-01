Bridgewater College Active Shooter Reports: Suspect in Custody

There were reports of an active shooter at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia. A suspect is now in custody, the College wrote.

“Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place,” Bridgewater College tweeted.

A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following an active shooter alert at Bridgewater College on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Lin. @DNRnews https://t.co/C5w7DlGOs1 pic.twitter.com/TQPV7A9oMW — Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) February 1, 2022

The reports of the active shooter came on the afternoon of February 1, 2022. It’s not yet clear whether anyone was injured. The motive is also not yet clear.

2 security officers shot? Bridgewater college pic.twitter.com/i6y6yB8Cvu — SacKat (@sachibub10) February 1, 2022

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement,” Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Suspect Is In Custody, the College Says, But People Were Urged to Remain Sheltered

The college followed that up with a tweet that reported that a suspect was in custody, writing, “An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are.”

The college’s website was down but then went back up. It also contained the series of emergency alerts. The first report of an active shooter on campus came just after 1:24. Just after a minute later, the college posted this message: “This is not a test. More info to follow.” The website touts Bridgewater as the “safest college” in Virginia.

Mark Warner, U.S. senator from Virginia, tweeted, “Continuing to closely monitor the situation at Bridgewater College and am grateful for the efforts of first responders already on the scene. Praying for all involved.”

Harrisonburg, Virginia’s Twitter page tweeted, “The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently assisting with an active law enforcement scene in the town of Bridgewater. Please do not travel to Bridgewater at this time until the situation comes to a close. To any of our followers in Bridgewater, please shelter in place.” The page also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

The College Urged People to Text Their Loved Ones

@nbcwashington Hello my Son texted me about a active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater Va. I don’t know if you have heard or not. — Eagle Eyes (@Bus_Diva) February 1, 2022

Before the suspect was in custody, the college wrote, “Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

People wrote on the College’s tweet. “My kid is there, was at the office where incident happened. He said 1 person w gun who ran. Another person believe to be a bystander was tackled by police. Info is sketchy -still locked down,” a person wrote. That information was not verified by authorities.

“Hello my Son texted me about a active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater Va.,” a woman tweeted at a news outlet. There were conflicting reports on social media about whether there was only one shooter, but authorities have not clarified. It is common in fast-breaking active shooter incidents for early information to conflict or even be wrong.

A woman tweeted, “I’ve spent the last hour messaging with dear friends & former colleagues at Bridgewater College (my first job), who have been sheltering in place due to an active shooter on campus. I don’t even have the words anymore to say how much this isn’t normal. Except that here, it is.”