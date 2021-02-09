Buffalo, Minnesota, Active Shooter Had Four Homemade Explosives: Cops

An active shooter with homemade explosives, possibly in a briefcase, was reported at Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

In dispatch audio obtained by Heavy.com, and which you can listen to below, an officer indicated there were multiple victims, saying, “They’re looking at about five injured, critically.”

A gun and briefcase was in an office by the front desk. “He should still be sprawled out on his stomach,” police said, although it’s not sure who they were referring to. Police said the suspect was in custody, in a squad, and they were calling in the bomb squad to see if there was another device in the entryway.

“Is there any more mention of that possible explosive?” an officer said. The response was garbled in the audio. An officer or dispatcher then said that “the male was saying he had four homemade explosive devices; they all went off.”

“We see evidence of that. West glass shattered all across,” an officer responded.

“There might be one inside the briefcase by that front office that have not gone off yet,” an officer or dispatcher responded. “We have several victims at the front,” an officer said. “I’ve got four or five with gunshots back here,” said another officer at the scene.

Here’s the archived dispatch audio from the incident. The shooting wasn’t reported for a couple minutes into the audio.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Health Center Confirmed There Was an Active Shooter at the Clinic; at Least 15 Shots Were Fired, Audio Says

A “man with a gun” was reported at the address and “shots were fired,” according to emergency dispatch audio obtained by Heavy.com. A dispatcher said “at least 15 shots were fired…somebody came and started shooting.” Female victims suffered gunshot wounds, including one who was critical and one who had a wound to the abdomen, according to the dispatch audio

Police told CBS Local that they were “responding to a gun incident” at the clinic, which is located at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive.

The television station reported that the center’s representative “confirmed there is an active shooter at the clinic in Buffalo.” That comment was made around 11:30 a.m. on February 9, 2021.

The shooting broke out around 11 a.m., according to the television station.

News of the incident was still unfolding, so many details were not yet known, including the number of victims, who the suspect was, and what the motive was for the shooting.

Unconfirmed reports by those who monitor dispatch audio indicated there might be homemade explosives involves.

You can find the live scanner feed for the area here.

Early, Unconfirmed Reports From Other Pages Also Indicated There Might Be as Many as Five Victims

Sites that monitor police dispatch audio wrote on Twitter that there might be as many as five victims, but authorities had not yet confirmed this information.

The Minnesota Public Safety Monitoring Page wrote on Twitter, “Wright Co – Possible active shooter. Suspect reported to be detained. Multiple victims reported w/five reported to be critical.”

The page MN Crime wrote, “The shooter is reportedly in custody and authorities say there are at least five confirmed victims at the clinic. Multiple AirCare helicopters are en route to transport the gunshot victims. – The incident was reported to have taken place at the Allina clinic.”

The site added, “Dispatch audio also indicated that homemade explosives were set off at the clinic and a bomb threat was reportedly directed at a Super 8 hotel about a mile south of the clinic, but its relationship to the shooting was not immediately clear.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned. We’ve reached out to Allina Health Center’s PR team for additional details.