How to Watch BYU vs Baylor Football Live Online

The No. 19 ranked BYU Cougars (5-1) will visit the Baylor Bears (5-1) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of BYU vs Baylor online:

BYU vs Baylor Preview

BYU is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Boise State, 26-17 in an upset last weekend. Cougars QB Jaren Hall completed 22 of 37 passes for 302 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a solid effort, but it wasn’t enough to overcome four turnovers on offense.

BYU was also penalized nine times for 75 yards, and it was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from a usually sound team.

“I know BYU is going to be an angry team,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said this week. “And they are going to be motivated and they are going to want the stage to show that they belong. … From what is in front of our windshield, here is a team that is looking to prove something and looking to bring some intensity that we have to exceed.”

How fired up the Cougars are after last week’s humbling loss remains to be seen.

“We’re a much better team when we can limit our mistakes,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake admitted, before saying his team has moved on to the Bears. “But we’re going to come in there, we’re excited to play the game, we’re really looking forward to the matchup. And I think we bring a unique brand of football. But you know, we’re going to have a lot of fun playing with sportsmanship and class and embracing the opportunity to be in there in front of that fan base. And we have a lot of friends that are on that coaching staff. So it’s going to be a fun day.”

As for Baylor, it is coming off a 45-20 win over West Virginia last week. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon went 18-29 for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and he also added a score on the ground.

The Bears are averaging 38.3 points a game on offense, while allowing 17.8 points a game on defense. Baylor has been particularly good running the ball, averaging 227.5 yards rushing per game. They will be going up against a BYU defense that ranks 32nd in the nation in points allowed with 20.5.

This should be a good matchup on both sides of the ball, and it could very well come down to whichever team has the ball last.