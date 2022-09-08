Will King Charles’ Wife Camilla Be Called Queen?

Many people are wondering what Camilla, the wife of the new King of England will be called now that Queen Elizabeth has died.

Camilla, who is the second wife to the now King of England, was thought to be called Princess Consort, but that is not the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Camilla, King Charles’ Wife, Will Be Referred to as the ‘Queen Consort’ Which Is Befitting of a Second Wife

Camilla will be called Queen Consort, a title that was agreed upon “with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The title Queen Consort was a happy medium for both Queen Elizabeth and Camilla and frankly, for the people of England too.

Camilla’s title after she married Charles was in dispute “due to sensitivity about her status as his second wife — and the wave of grief that washed over Britain following the death of his former wife, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997,” the outlet reported.

In fact, Camilla was referred to as the Dutchess of Cornwall, rather than her technical title of Princess of Wales, since that’s the title the public viewed the late Princess Diana as, even years after her passing.

This new title was originally going to be “Princess Consort” which was molded after Prince Albert who was referred to as “Prince Consort” when he married Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to 1901, the outlet says.

But Queen Elizabeth II agreed on Queen Consort instead.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Queen Elizabeth said in February 2022, when addressing the nation.

It’s thought that Camilla will be anointed during Charles’s coronation, but there’s no official confirmation on that yet.

A queen consort is “crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony,” the royal family said previously according to the NY Post. “Unless decided otherwise.”

King Charles Released a Statement After the Passing of His Mother, Queen Elizabeth II: ‘We Mourn Profoundly the Passing of a Cherished Sovereign and a Much-Loved Mother’

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced, Charles released a statement on the official Instagram of the royal family.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he wrote. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

At 73 years old, Charles finally becomes King of England.

