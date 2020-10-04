Charlie Haeger Dead in Arizona: Former MLB Pitcher Was Sought in Shooting

Charlie Haeger, a former Major League Baseball pitcher for multiple teams, has been found dead in the Grand Canyon while on the run for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Danielle Breed, Scottsdale, Arizona, police say.

Police in Scottsdale, Arizona say that Haeger committed suicide by gunshot at the Grand Canyon on a trail along the South Rim. “On October 3, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., Haeger was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound along the rim trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The investigation is on-going at this time,” Scottsdale police wrote in a news release.

The 37 year old Haeger was on the run because police suspected him of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Breed, 34, who was also known as Danielle Long. The shooting occurred on Friday, October 2.

Shots Were Fired Inside the Victim’s Bedroom

On October 2, 2020, at 6:50 p.m., Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a “sound of shots” call at a residence in the area of 8100 E. Via Sonrisa, according to a Scottsdale police news release obtained by Heavy.

“When officers arrived at the residence, witness information and evidence at the scene indicated that a possible suspect might be present. Barricade procedures were initiated. The SPD SWAT team responded to the call and they later located an adult female deceased inside of the home.”

The investigation later revealed “that a male roommate returned to his residence yesterday afternoon when he heard multiple gunshots coming from the female victim’s bedroom. Moments later the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Charles Haeger, exited the victim’s bedroom with a handgun. Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 9-1-1.”

Haeger was “described as a white male, 37 yoa, 6’1, medium build, and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt.” Haeger was driving a 2020 Gray Plymouth Voyager, which was later found abandoned.

CBS Sports reported that Scottsdale police initially went to Breed’s home for a call that shots were fired. Her roommate heard the gunfire and then told police Haeger emerged from her room with a gun, pointing it at the male roommate, who escaped unharmed.

Haeger Played Professional Baseball for a Variety of Teams

According to AZCentral, Haeger played professional baseball player for teams that included “Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners” until his career came to a halt in 2010.

He was 37 years old. CBS Sports reported that Haeger “pitched 83 innings in his five-year MLB career” after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox. He later had a minor league pitching career that ended because of COVID-19.

On Facebook, Breed, who went by the name Danielle Long, wrote that she was a former bartender. Most of her visible posts revolve around charitable giving and family. On one recent Valentine’s Day, she wrote that people should have a date with God.

Breed Owned a Local Bar & Grill & Wrote About Her Dreams

TRAGIC: Loved ones ID murder victim as 34yo Danielle Long. They say she broke up w/ the suspect months ago. I'm told she wanted to get a restraining order.

According to AZCentral, Breed was the owner of “the Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale.”

The Facebook page for the restaurant describes it as, “Welcome to the new Tipsy Coyote bar and grill. We specialize in local food items, because thats what we are, a local place!” In 2018, she wrote on Facebook, “As if making this dream become a reality hasn’t been enough.. The Tipsy Coyote bar and grill is now officially sponsored by the University of Arizona alumni.”

That same year, she wrote, “Had you asked me on career day in 5th grade what I wanted to be when I grew up, I wouldn’t have said bartender or bar OWNER, for that matter. But that’s exactly what I did. I absolutely couldn’t be happier. The best is yet to come. #tipsycoyote #letsdothis.”

She added: “Soooo, I haven’t really promoted it yet, given that everything has happened SO incredibly fast and there are SO many things to still be done, but yes, I did a thing.. As of last Friday I took over what was previously the Tilted Kilt on Bell rd and started something new completely, The Tipsy Coyote bar and grill.. I could not be more excited or feel more blessed. Thank you to my friends, family, amazing staff, and incredible regulars for helping even make this possible.”

Danielle’s Mother Says She Felt Haeger Was Stalking Her

Journalist Justin Lum reported that Danielle Long was 34. Loved ones told Lum that she broke up with Haeger months ago. “I’m told she wanted to get a restraining order. Scottsdale PD says former MLB player Charles Haeger shot & killed her last night in her home,” the journalist wrote.

Fox 10 reported that Long was remembered as “full of positivity” with a “big heart.’ She was a church volunteer to Africa.

Her mother, Jane Long, told the television station of Haeger: “… He broke a lot of people. He shattered a lot of people today and he knows that. He knows that he knows how close our family was. He used to come to the family gatherings.”

She added that Danielle wanted “to get a restraining order against Haeger for cyberstalking her.”

“He was calling here and asking to you know get back together and she’s like ‘no, no, no, no, no, no,'” Long said to the television station.

