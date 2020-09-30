Chris Wallace’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Journalist Chris Wallace, best known as the longtime anchor of Fox News Sunday, is a family man when he’s not in the newsroom. Wallace and his wife, Lorraine Smothers, have six children between them. Wallace had four children with his first wife, Elizabeth Farrell, and gained two stepchildren when he married Smothers.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Peter Wallace Is a Senior Managing Director for the Blackstone Group & His Grandfather Introduced Him to His Now-Wife

Peter Wallace is Chris Wallace’s oldest son. He was born in 1975 and according to online records, he bears both of his parents’ names. His middle name is Farrell, which is his mother’s maiden name.

Peter was named after his uncle, People reported in 1979. Wallace’s older brother, Peter Jon Wallace, passed away on August 31, 1962, at age 19. He died after suffering a fall during a hiking trip near Corinth, Greece. The elder Peter was a student at Yale University at the time of his death and, according to the class of 1964, was on the editorial board of the Yale Daily News.

Wallace’s oldest son also attended an Ivy League school but decided against pursuing journalism as a career. Peter graduated from Harvard College in 1997, according to his LinkedIn profile, and quickly landed a job at the Blackstone Group, a private equity investment management firm. Peter has been with the firm for more than 20 years and his current title is “senior managing director. His bio on Blackstone’s website notes that Peter “leads Blackstone’s private equity investments in the business services, leisure and consumer/retail sectors.”

As for his personal life, Peter has his grandfather, Mike Wallace, to thank for setting him up with the woman who would become his wife. Jennifer Breheny was an associate producer for 60 Minutes, when she met Peter. According to their 2004 wedding announcement in the New York Times, “The couple met on Nov. 1, 2000, on a blind date arranged by the bridegroom’s grandfather Mike Wallace, the 60 Minutes correspondent.”

Breheny worked for CBS until 2005, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is now a freelance writer and TV commentator and is working on a book for Penguin Random House. She and Peter are raising their three children in New York City, according to her bio on the Huffington Post, where she is a contributing writer.

2. Megan Wallace Married an Artist in Mexico City

The rest of Wallace’s children have all maintained far more private lives than first son Peter. His oldest daughter, Margaret “Megan” Coleman Wallace, was born in 1977.

In an interview with Fatherly in 2018, Wallace shared that Megan calls him “Bom Bom” instead of “Dad.” He said the nickname came about because that is what Megan’s own children call their grandfather.

Wallace added that of his six children, there was one he saw only three or four times per year because they live in Mexico City. Wallace did not reveal which child it was during that interview, but it was Megan to which he was referring.

In 2011, Wallace spoke with radio host Don Imus shortly after Megan’s wedding in Mexico City. According to Imus.com, Imus asked how Wallace’s vacation had gone and Wallance responded, “I wasn’t on vacation. I was the father of the bride.” According to the site, Wallace provided more details about Megan’s wedding to Mexican artist Miguel Calderon. Wallace also “extolled the virtues of his new son-in-law” during the interview.

Wallace’s wife, Lorraine Smothers, also mentioned Calderon in the “acknowledgments” of her 2012 cookbook, Mr. Sunday’s Saturday Night Chicken. In thanking family for “recipes and memories,” she included “new son-in-law Miguel Calderon and baby Sabine Calderon Wallace.”

3. Catherine Wallace Is a Book Editor & Wrote on Facebook in 2016 About Feeling Excited to Have Met the Obamas at the White House

Wallace and first wife Elizabeth Farrell welcomed twins Catherine and Andrew in 1986. According to Catherine’s LinkedIn page, they attended Sidwell Friends, a Quaker school that is famous for having educated the children of presidents. Alumni include Malia and Sasha Obama, Chelsea Clinton and Tricia Nixon.

Catherine attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, according to her Facebook page. She earned a Master of Arts degree in modern history and international relations.

Since graduating, Catherine has been employed at HarperCollins Publishers. She noted on her LinkedIn profile that she has been an editor with the company for more than 11 years. She further explained on her profile, “I’m a children’s book editor who works primarily on YA and Middle Grade books, as well as developing intellectual property (IP) projects.”

Catherine hinted at her political affiliation in a December 2016 Facebook post. She wrote, “Of all the things I’m grateful for, having the opportunity to go to the White House and meet two people I deeply admire has to be at the top of the list.” In the comments, a friend inquired about whether she had met Michelle Obama. Catherine responded, “Yes, and she was everything I hoped she would be (except my best friend–I’m still working on that).”

4. Andrew Wallace Got Married in 2016 & Has a Young Son

Catherine’s twin brother, Andrew, has kept a tight lid on his professional life. As for his personal life, Andrew married Olivia Millot in June 2016, according to The Knot.

Millot graduated from Parsons School of Design and previously worked as an account manager for Fendi in New York City, her LinkedIn profile notes.

Andrew and Olivia welcomed a son in 2018. On Facebook, a friend remarked that the baby boy was “Andrew’s twin.” His sister-in-law, Jennifer Breheny, commented “Ooh how sweet.”

5. Stepdaughter Sarah Lives in Atlanta & Stepson Remick Owns a Fly Fishing Company

Wallace gained two stepchildren when he married Smothers in 1977. Stepdaughter Sarah was born in 1987 and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Wallace mentioned during an interview with Fatherly in 2018 that one of his daughters lived in Atlanta and that he sees her “a little less than once a month.” According to her brother’s Instagram account, Sarah got engaged in early 2016 and tied the knot in October 2017.

According to her LinkedIn account, Sarah attended Holton-Arms, an all-girls prep school, during high school. She went on to study art history and Italian at New York University. She now works for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as the Director of Account Strategy and Corporate Development.

Wallace’s stepson, Remick, attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland. According to the school’s alumni magazine, Remick graduated in 2008 and went on to Rhodes College.

Remick returned to Washington, D.C. after college and started a business called Fly Times D.C. He described the company as a “fly fishing operation offering guided trips, casting instruction, custom flies, and insights on the Potomac River and regional trout waters.”

Remick married wife Sarah Shriver in 2019. On their 9-month anniversary, Remick praised her on Instagram: “Thank you for keeping life flavorful, loving our pups, putting up with my fishing antics, messy kitchens, allowing me to keep my mustache, and being my partner in crime.”

Remick also expressed thanks to his father, stepfather and father-in-law on Father’s Day 2020. He posted a photo with Chris Wallace on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I’ve got a pretty cool Big Three with my dad, stepdad, and new father in-law. Dad, Chris and Tom- so proud to have you all in my life and eternally grateful for all the lessons taught, games played, groundings enforced, hours on the water, and endless sacrifices you made to make me who I am today. I love you all. To all the dads out there – happy Fathers Day! Can’t wait to join the club….someday.”

