Cleotha Abston Social Media & Criminal Record Revealed

Cleotha Abston, the Memphis felon accused of kidnapping and murdering pre-kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, wrote about getting out of prison on Facebook and posted photos of guns. He went by the nicknames “Wild” and “Pookie.”

He was already a felon who spent 20 years in prison for kidnapping a local defense attorney, according to news articles from the time.

Abston is accused of abducting the Tennessee mother of two while she was jogging in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022.

Authorities have identified a body discovered in Memphis, Tennessee, as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher, Memphis police announced on September 6, 2022. They have now added murder charges against Abston.

In a press conference on September 6, 2022, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said, “Today is a very sad day in the City of Memphis.” She expressed condolences to the family and friends impacted by the “heinous” kidnapping and murder of Fletcher. At 5:07 p.m. on September 5, police discovered human remains at the rear of a vacant duplex apartment 1600 block of Victor Street. The body was then positively identified as Fletcher, Davis said.

The police chief said it was too early to determine the place and cause of death for Fletcher.

Abston Was Accused in the Kidnapping of a Defense Attorney Named Kemper Durand, Who Escaped

Shelby County, Tennessee, court records reviewed by Heavy show that Abston was charged with “especially aggravated kidnapping” in 2000. He entered a guilty plea, court records show. He received 24 years in prison, starting in November 2001.

According to FOX13 Investigates, Cleotha Abston was eligible for release after 85% of his 24-year prison sentence, and got out “sometime in the past two years.”

In was also charged with aggravated robbery. His sentence for that count was 11 years, but it appears to have run concurrently, stemming from the same offense.

The May 2000 article in the Commercial Appeal says that Abston was 16 at the time of the kidnapping. He was one of three juveniles, one only 12 years old, who were charged in the robbery and carjacking of Memphis defense attorney Kemper Durand.

The story says that Abston was believed to be the gunman.

Durand was confronted just before 2 a.m. as he left the Handy Awards Ceremony. The gunman “took his billfold and ordered Durand into the trunk of his 1992 Mercedes-Benz, where he spent the next two hours,” the story, obtained through Newspapers.com, says. The gunman then “picked up the two other suspects.”

They tried to withdraw money from ATM machines and took Durand to a gas station.

Durand was able to call to a Memphis Housing Authority security guard in the store. The robbers left on foot “while the guard called 911,” the story says.

Abston was arrested after a tip to CrimeStoppers.

According to Memphis Flyer:

Durand was walking to his car around 2 a.m. on May 25, 2000, after attending a par ty on Beale Street when a lone gunman walked up behind him, took his wallet, and forced him into the trunk. The abductor, Cleotha Abston, drove around and picked up friends then, after about two hours, escorted Durand into a Mapco station to withdraw money from an ATM. A uniformed Memphis Housing Authority officer entered, Durand yelled that he had been kidnapped, and the kidnappers ran away.

Durand is now deceased. He was remembered as a tenacious defense attorney who fought for the rights of people wrongfully convicted in a tribute article.

Fletcher’s uncle, Mike Keeney, works for the same law firm that employed the now deceased lawyer once kidnapped by Abston.

On Facebook, “Pookie” Abston is still friends with one of the co-actors in the Durand incident.

According to a 2001 article in Memphis Flyer, Abston also “has a long juvenile record of theft and aggravated assault.”

Nathaniel Isaac, an uncle of Abston, told Daily Mail:

“My whole f****** family’s wacky. They always have been. They’re not beloved to me because they’re nuts. It’s the truth. Go check the police records for the Abstons. You’ll find they’re all perpetrators of something. My wife’s son stayed locked up. Mario is arrested now for drugs and carrying a gun. And Cleo, I’m 100 percent sure he had something to do with her abduction. Can I prove it? No.”

The Pookie Abston Facebook Page Shared Graphics With Expletives; Fletcher Showcased Pictures of Her Family on Social Media & Wrote About Her Love of True-Crime Podcasts

The Pookie Abston page doesn’t have much visible on it, expect for the gun graphic and a couple graphics with expletives. “Which part of f*ck off do you not understand,” reads one.

Another post says “shhh…dis weed. Is vewy vewy loud.”

On the second Facebook page, which is in the name of Cleo Real, he wrote, “Don’t loose your Queen Bee, chasing a butterfly, and end up with a roach. Let us spray!😄”

In 2019, he wrote, “I’m a prisoner in my own mind, I feel like these walls talking to me.”

Another post said: “Mfs always see my folks and be on some wats up with pookie wats up wit wild like they really f*** wit a n**** but don’t f*** wit no n**** I been gone all this time and have a FB page MF if u f*** with me u would’ve made sure I was straight fym get tf out of here with that bs been doin this shyt by my mfn self I’m screaming F*** u n**** and b****** keep the same energy wen they free me..”

On her Facebook page, Fletcher showcased photos of her husband, Richie Fletcher, and their two young children. Her most recent post, in 2021, other than a profile picture of her family, reads, “Need a new general practitioner. Can someone recommend a good, easy to get an appointment of Dr or NP?”

Police Say Cleotha Abston Ran ‘Aggressively’ Toward Fletcher & Forcing Her Into the Passenger Side of the SUV

The police affidavit reveals chilling details. It says that, on Sept 2, 2022, at 7 a.m., Memphis police responded to a missing person report in the 1500 block of Carr Avenue. Richard Fletcher advised that his wife went for her regular run around 4 a.m. and did not return home.

At about 6:45 a.m., a citizen on a bike found her cellphone and a pair of Champion slides sandals lying in the street in the same area. Investigators then obtained video that showed a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for Fletcher to run by.

A male exited the Terrain and “ran aggressively toward the victim,” forcing her into the passenger’s side of the vehicle. There was a struggle, and the Champion slides were found in that area. The vehicle then sat in a parking lot with the victim inside for about four minutes.

Police obtained a partial plate from other video, and they sent the Champion slides sandals for DNA testing on Friday, and got a hit: Cleotha Abston (Henderson) in the CODIS database.

Authorities then worked on confirming Abston’s whereabouts “before, during and after the abduction.” They obtained surveillance footage of him wearing the same slides the day before the abduction at Malco Theatre. They found that he resided in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way, a location with active utilities in the name of Gwendolyn Brown, who has a black 2013 GMC Terrain registered to her name.

Here’s missing Memphis jogger #ElizaFletcher singing to her students on video, per media reports in Memphis. All the more heartbreaking after a body was found tonight near a scene connected to the abduction suspect. pic.twitter.com/YR2gJEBdHu — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) September 6, 2022

They also located a September 1, 2022, police report for Abston that listed his address at Waterstone Oak Way. The affidavit doesn’t explain that report.

The owner of Majesty’s Cleaning Service verified that she employed Abston and he drives a GMC Terrain.

Police determined Abston’s cell phone was near the area where Fletcher was forced into the Terrain at the time of the abduction.

On September 3, 2022, at 10:45 a.m., the GMC Terrain was located by members of the US Marshals Service.

Officers detained Abston when they saw him standing in a doorway. He tried to flee but was taken into custody.

A woman told police that she saw Abston at around 7:50 a.m. on the day of the abduction. He was at a different home – that of his brother, Mario Abston. He was cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and “behaving oddly.”

Mario Abston stated that he saw Cleotha Abston cleaning the interior of the car with floor cleaner. Both also saw Abston washing his clothes in a sink in the house. Mario stated that Abston was “acting very strange.”

Police announced that Abston was charged in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance on their Facebook page.

“The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence,” they wrote.

“Eliza Fletcher has not been located at this time. MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher.”

They noted:

A second individual, currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction, was also arrested during this investigation. Mario Abston, 36, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation. We continue to ask for assistance from the community. If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, they should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

On Facebook, Abston referred to Mario as his brother.

He shared a YouTube video of a rap video created by Mario. It has since been deleted.

