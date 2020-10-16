COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Stimulus Plan ‘Almost Impossible’ Before Election

On Friday, Larry Kudlow said that passing a stimulus package would be “almost impossible” before the November election, according to Forbes.

“Even if you made a deal, it would be almost impossible to execute. Maybe some of it could be executed, but you certainly couldn’t get a grand, large deal,” Kudlow said.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell echoed those sentiments, according to The Washington Post, stating there is not enough time to get a “large-scale deal passed” before November.

Most recently, the sticking point on a stimulus package has been a national strategic testing plan. On Thursday, according to CNN, Mnuchin did agree to “accept ‘with minor edits’ the Democratic language,” pertaining to a plan, though.

Pelosi, however, wrote a letter late last night which suggested both sides of the aisle are still unable to reach an agreement on a number of other policies, like unemployment insurance, tax credits, child care funding, and the liability protections.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Is ‘Ready to Sign a Big, Beautiful Stimulus’

While Kudlow has been clear that a stimulus package is not likely to pass before the election, President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to sign a “big, beautiful stimulus”.

According to Market Watch, however, Americans aren’t counting on receiving money anytime soon.

The outlet cited a survey which indicated that most Americans– 64%– are prepared to “plan ahead with or without a new stimulus check.”

McConnell added that the current proposals for a stimulus plan cost “a much larger amount than I can sell to my members,” according to Forbes.

The House Passed a $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion relief bill. In response, the White House proposed one with a price tag of $1.8 trillion.

Pelosi was quick to dismiss the proposal and “demanded the White House revamp its latest offer…” according to The Washington Post.

In a letter to colleagues on Tuesday, Pelosi said, “Tragically, the Trump proposal falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand… Significant changes must be made to remedy the Trump proposal’s deficiencies.”

In a Thursday statement, Trump suggested that he is willing to increase his $1.8 trillion offer and that China will pay for the stimulus package.

According to CNN reporter Daniel Dale, Trump was later asked how he plans on getting stimulus money from China. He responded, “Well, there’s a lot of ways. Okay? There’s a lot of ways. And I’ll figure every one of ’em out. I already have ’em figured out.”

One aspect that both parties agree on is the need for a second stimulus check. Both Democrats and Republicans, and the White House, have all vocalized support for another round of $1,200 payments.

Some legislators believe that those struggling amid the pandemic need that money sooner rather than later. On Twitter, California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna wrote, “People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus. Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court.”

