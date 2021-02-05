How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Walgreens

Walgreens has announced that some Walgreens pharmacies will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines — and some are already doing so. If you’re interested, here are the details on how you can sign up and which Walgreens will be giving vaccines near you.

Where Walgreens Is Distributing Vaccines

Walgreens, like other retail pharmacies, will be distributing vaccines according to each state’s prioritization requirements. This means that vaccines will be given based on age, employment (some states give priority to healthcare workers, for example), and underlying health conditions.

On February 2, Walgreens shared in a press release which states would be receiving vaccines from the federal program with the CDC. These states include: “Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.”

In addition, Walgreens is also offering some vaccines through state programs. The participating states include “Arkansas, California (select counties), Connecticut, Chicago, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa (select counties), Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, New York City, Ohio, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas.”

In Iowa, for example, the following counties’ Walgreens stores began distributing vaccines for ages 65+, according to Iowa.gov.:

Black Hawk

Cerro Gordo

Des Moines

Dubuque

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Pottawattamie

Scott

Woodbury

Walgreens has a website where you can sign up for alerts and be notified if vaccines become available at Walgreens stores near you.

How to Sign Up for a Vaccine & Alerts

Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are only available at select Walgreens. To make an appointment, go to Walgreen’s COVID Vaccine webpage here and click on “Find appointment.” You can also click on the “Sign up for alerts” button if you want to receive alerts about the vaccine.

You will then be redirected to an appointment page here, where you can see if you’re eligible in your state. You’ll need a Walgreens.com account in order to register. (You can create a Walgreens.com account here.) Then you’ll complete a screening survey, and if you’re eligible you’ll be able to pick a store location by searching via city, address, or ZIP code. Once you pick a store, you can schedule a date and time for your vaccine appointment. After you get your first vaccination, you can schedule a second dose if it’s a two-dose vaccine.

Please note that some states require people to have a vaccine registration code in order to prove that they qualify. If you don’t have one in a state that requires one, you’ll need to contact your health department, Walgreens notes.

Walgreens asks that you arrive 15 minutes before your appointment and bring your confirmation email, vaccine authorization form with registration code (if applicable in your state), valid ID, work ID or proof of employment if required, medical insurance card, and vaccination consent form.

