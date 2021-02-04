How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Walmart & Sam’s Club

Walmart has announced that many Walmart retail stores and Sam’s Club stores are going to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. If you’re interested, here are the details on how you can go about signing up for and receiving a COVID-19 vaccine near you, if they are available.

Which Walmart Stores Will Be Administering Vaccines?

Walmart announced that in-house pharmacists in 22 states will be giving vaccinations to customers, along with Sam’s Club pharmacies. States will determine eligibility based on their prioritization lists.

States where Walmarts can give vaccines include: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Louisiana and Wyoming…

Walmart’s website also notes: “We also have agreements in place with local governments and are administering vaccines in partnership with state, territory and district jurisdictions. We are currently vaccinating in Arkansas, Chicago, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming and Virginia.”

Walmart’s webpage notes that supplies are still limited.

To determine if the Walmart near you is offering a vaccine, go to Walmart’s vaccine signup webpage here. Scroll down until you see the “Store Finder” portion of the page.

Then enter either your city and state or your Zip code. Walmart’s webpage will then inform you if a pharmacy in your region is administering the vaccine yet. When Heavy did this, we saw that a location 32 miles away was administering vaccines. This is not the Walmart closest to our location, but the one closest that had the vaccine.

Once available, appointments can be made at Walmart’s webpage here and Sam’s Club here.

How to Sign Up for Vaccinations at Walmart

To schedule a vaccination at a Walmart store, go to Walmart’s webpage here. Scroll past the “Store Finder” portion of the webpage and past the COVID-19 vaccine FAQ. You will then see a blue section that reads “Schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.” Click on “Schedule Now.”

Click on “Schedule now” and you’ll be taken here. This is a login page and you will need to enter your Walmart account email and password before you can proceed.

At that point, you’ll be asked again to enter your ZIP code to see if there is a location near you offering a vaccine. Interestingly, although the prior page had indicated that there was a location near the author of this article, the signup page gave a “Sorry” message noting that pharmacies in the location were not administering vaccines yet.

In the FAQ, in response to the question about not seeing any available appointments, Walmart wrote: “Walmart is receiving allocation from the federal government and some state governments, but supply is still limited. We will schedule appointments based on how many doses we receive. Appointments will increase once additional doses become available.”

According to Walmart, in order to receive a vaccine you’ll need to bring your pharmacy and medical health care insurance card if they are different, along with eligibility documentation if required from your state.

The site also notes: “Vaccines will be allocated by the states; pharmacies will not have control over which vaccines are in stock. Customers will receive the vaccine that has been allocated and is within the FDA authorization. For example, Moderna is authorized for 18 and older, and Pfizer is authorized for 16 and older, so a 16 year old would have to receive the Pfizer vaccine.”

Remember: you must make an appointment online to get a vaccine. Walk-ins are not available.

Examples in Specific States

In Illinois, a list of stores offering the vaccine in Chicago has been released. 5 Chicago reported the following Walmart stores will be administering vaccines.

7535 S. Ashland Ave.

4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

4650 W. North Ave.

4626 W. Diversey Ave.

2844 N. Broadway St.

2551 W. Cermak Rd.

8331 S. Stewart Ave.

10900 S. Doty Ave.

Kentucky.com reported that the 13 Kentucky stores will be prioritizing health care workers, residents ages 70 and older, first responders, and K-12 personnel first. The following stores will be offering the vaccine, according to Kentucky.com:

310 West Fifth Street, Benton

3151 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro

1195 Barrett Blvd., Henderson

1701 North Main Street, Beaver Dam

901 U.S. Highway 60 East, Morganfield

1725 West Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City

2136 Campbellsville Road, Lebanon

1015 New Moody Lane, La Grange

500 Taylorsville Road, Shelbyville

7101 Cedar Springs Blvd., Louisville

1650 Edmonton Road, Tompkinsville

1000 Bypass North, Lawrenceburg

200 Floyd Drive, Carrolton

In Utah, almost 50 Walmart stores and Smith’s stores will be administering vaccines, 2KUTV reported, with the list spread out geographically.

In Virginia, the following Walmart stores will be offering vaccinations, WSLS reported.

Appomattox – 505 Oakville Road

Fredericksburg – 10001 Southpoint Parkway

King George – 16375 Merchant Lane

Madison Heights – 197 Madison Heights Square

Martinsville – 976 Commonwealth Boulevard

Ruckersville – 135 Stoneridge Drive

Stafford – 14 N Stafford Complex Center

Stuart – 19265 Jeb Stuart Highway

